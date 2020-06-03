Elmore County graduate Elissa Brown has always been a strong athlete and grown her softball skills exponentially at Alabama. But now, she’s also showing the kind of person she is.
She was named the Alabama representative to the SEC Community Service Team for softball.
The SEC named these teams for all 21 league-sponsored sports and highlights an athlete from each school who gives back to their community in superior service efforts.
Brown led the Crimson Tide in community service hours this year, participating in a number of volunteer opportunities in the Tuscaloosa area. She participated in the athletic department’s Habitat for Humanity project, Halloween Extravaganza, Gratitude Night and Thank-A-Thon.
During football season, Brown helped coordinate a tailgate with the Glen Haven Health and Rehab Clinic. During the holiday season, she joined her fellow athletes in Project Angel Tree, helping shop for and wrap Christmas gifts for children in the West Alabama community.
Brown, a senior outfielder for the Crimson Tide, was in her third season as a starter before the coronavirus pandemic shut down the remainder of the 2020 season. However, due to an NCAA ruling, Brown and her fellow seniors were given the opportunity to return for one more year of eligibility. Brown and the team’s other seven seniors will be returning for 2021.