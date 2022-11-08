Tyler Ellis’ experience is shining through for Tallassee right now.
Ellis, who has been the starting quarterback for Tallassee since the beginning of the 2019 season, is playing some of the best football of his career as Tallassee is in the midst of a special season.
Tallassee, which has a 7-4 record this season, is in the second round of the playoffs for the first time sine 2017. The Tigers have won five consecutive games and are playing better every week of the current win-streak.
This past week, in an away playoff game at Selma, the Tigers won 49-16 and scored its most points in a game this season.
Ellis was a huge part of that as he finished the game 8 of 10 passing for 203 yards and four touchdowns, and he added 39 yards and a rushing touchdown.
“Tyler is someone who is going to get everything right and make sure everyone knows where to be,” head coach Mike Battles said of Ellis’ experience. “He can remain calm when everything else is going crazy. That kind of mentality comes from experience and that’s what he brings our team every game. You don’t get to have that kind of mentality unless you’ve played three or four years.”
Ellis has been a potent passer in his first three seasons of starting for Tallassee, but his senior year has seen his legs become a massive part of the Tigers’ offense.
Ellis has had over 10 carries in 10 of the 11 games that Tallassee has played this year, and he’s scored 15 touchdowns on the ground. That’s a huge difference from his passing stats, where he only has seven passing touchdowns. Four of those came last week.
But he’s made the most of his carries. He currently has 898 rushing yards on 160 carries, good for an average of 5.6 yards per rush.
He leads the Tigers in both rushing yards and touchdowns this year.
“He just does a good job of running the ball,” Battles said. “Everybody thinks he is a passing quarterback, but he has pretty good speed. When he gets those shoulders over, he’s a pretty good sized body to try and tackle.”
But the success he’s had with his legs has opened up the playbook for Tallassee, and the Tigers are looking like their best self since Ellis has been quarterback. With teams having to respect his ability to run, defensive coordinators are stacking the box against them. Selma tried to stack the box, and Ellis and his receivers were able to shred the Saints through the air.
Receivers were open on play after play, and Ellis found three different receivers for touchdowns. Cade Everson caught two of them, while Luke Burdette and DJ Leonard each found themselves wide open in the end zone for touchdowns.
Half of Ellis’ completed passes went for touchdowns, and each completed pass went for an average of 25.3 yards.
While Ellis was passing the ball at an elite rate, he gave all the credit to his receivers and his offensive line after the game.
“The receivers kept getting open and making plays,” Ellis said. “I was able to hit them and we had some good run after catch plays and that always helps an offense. Guys were open and our offense line blocked well.”
Tallassee returns home this week for the second round of the playoffs, their first home playoff game since the first round of 2017.
The Tigers are hosting Charles Henderson, which enters the second round with a 9-1 overall record and a No. 10 ranking in the latest ASWA rankings.
When the game does begin on Friday night, Charles Henderson will have to play as balanced of a defense as they can. Ellis has proven he can beat anyone both on the ground and through the air if a team doesn’t.
Ellis doesn’t care how he gets it done, however, and he just wants to help Tallassee get back to its winning ways.
“It’s tradition around here to win games and win in the playoffs,” Ellis said. “We want to keep that going. We want the younger guys to see this and learn from us and keep it going once we’re gone.”