The Alabama High School Athletic Association (AHSAA) hosted its 23rd annual North-South All-Star week across several locations in Montgomery last week. Nine student-athletes from Elmore County competed in five of the nine sports, making some key plays along the way to lead to several victories for the South.
The week started with a baseball doubleheader on Tuesday night at Riverwalk Stadium, the home of the Montgomery Biscuits. Wetumpka’s Seth Johnson played for the South squad but was limited to a role as a hitter because of lingering shoulder pain.
Johnson had four plate appearances across the two games, drawing three walks and scoring three times. In the first game, Johnson scored the go-ahead run in the fourth inning to help send the South to a 16-7 win.
In Game 2, Johnson got a chance to put the ball in play for the first time but grounded out to first base. He scored a run in the South’s nine-run sixth inning as his team pulled ahead for an 18-16 victory to complete the sweep.
On Wednesday, the all-star teams took to the softball field and Holtville’s Brooke Cooper played a big role in Game 2. Cooper finished the doubleheader 1-for-4 at the plate but her only hit was an RBI single in the bottom of the sixth to give the South a 5-4 lead.
The South finished off the victory to complete the two-game sweep, cutting the North’s all-time series lead to 25-23-2. Tallassee’s Pat Love was an assistant coach for the South, leading it to its first sweep since 2014.
The all-star soccer teams also got to compete Wednesday night, playing at the Emory Folmar complex at AUM. Stanhope’s Victoria Cortes came off the bench to help the South to a 3-1 victory in the girls game while Stanhope’s Dylan Presciti played for the South boys team in a 3-0 loss.
Wetumpka’s Jay Teel participated in the first ever tennis competition at the all-star week. He played in a doubles match with McGill-Toolen’s Thomas Jackson but fell in two sets as the North ran away with an 8-1 victory.
The final competition of the week was Thursday night’s football game at Cramton Bowl. Four players from across Elmore County helped the South to a 22-19 victory.
Holtville’s Sam Jackson started at right tackle and played every offensive snap for the South. He helped the South to 132 yards and one touchdown on the ground while working with the offensive line to allow just two sacks.
Kwan Bickley of Elmore County had one reception for nine yards on the offensive side of the ball but also got time on defense. He finished with two tackles and one pass breakup.
Tallassee was represented by two players at the football game who helped the defense hold the North to 184 yards of offense. Jake Justiss had one tackle and one pass break up while Trent Cochran-Gill led all players with nine total tackles.