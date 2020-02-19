Elmore County’s lineup was in midseason form as it rocked Reeltown for the Rebels’ season-opening tripleheader along with Alabama Christian.
The Panthers held a narrow, one-run lead over the Rebels in what was a defensive duel through four innings, but everybody got involved for Elmore County to outscore Reeltown by 13 runs over the final three innings for a 16-2 win to close out a perfect Monday.
Elmore County (3-0) scored its highest total during the young season, eclipsing the 13-1 mark in a run-rule victory over ACA (1-1).
The Panthers sent 11 batters to the plate in the fifth inning and sent 12 more in the seventh, scoring six runs on six hits in each frame.
“We really swung the bat well (Monday),” Panthers coach Michael Byrd said. “I’m glad to see it so early in the season. This is a very young group, but we were able to get hits with runners on. We played defense well enough to win but we showed a lot (Monday).”
Landon Maynard led a balanced attack, going 4-for-4 with two doubles, four runs and four RBIs.
Maynard’s RBI double in the first put Elmore County ahead 1-0. Maynard hit another double in the fourth, then followed with an RBI single in the fifth to give the Panthers a 4-1 lead. Maynard finished his night with a two-run single in the seventh.
Sean Darnell and Cole Downey added a pair of RBIs each for the Panthers. Lapatrick Brown had three hits and scored twice. All 11 hitters had at least one hit for Elmore County. Brady Lewis pitched five innings, allowing one earned run and five hits with five strikeouts.
Elmore County will host Billingsley on Thursday.
Reeltown (0-2) came off a 10-4 loss in the first game with Alabama Christian. The Rebels committed four errors against Elmore County with two coming in the six-run fifth.
Logan Hunt gave up a run on four hits and struck out five for the Rebels. Gabe Bryant allowed six runs, four of which were earned, on eight hits with three strikeouts.
Logan Lee reached on an error and scored Bryant, who had two hits Monday, to tie the game at 1-1 in the first inning. Reeltown scored its second run on an RBI single by Lee in the fifth, but the Rebels left eight runners on base.
“We made a lot of mistakes defensively,” Rebels coach Trey Chambers said. “I thought we pitched well (Monday) in both games, but our struggles were in the outfield. It’s early in the season and this is why we’re playing these tough teams. When we get to area in games that count, we want to be playing our best ball.”
Reeltown will be put to the test in a pair of rivalry games this weekend as the Rebels head to Dadeville for a tripleheader with the Tigers and Tallassee.