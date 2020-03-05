It did not take long for the expectations around the Tallassee boys basketball program to rise after coach Keiven Mixson was hired in 2017. It took him just one season to put the Tigers back on the map, winning an area title for the first time since 2001.
Mixson has led the Tigers to consistent improvements and reached a new standard this season. Tallassee set a school record with 27 wins and claimed its first ever area title in Class 5A. Mixon is the 2020 Elmore County Boys Basketball Coach of the Year.
“It’s just remarkable the things we have accomplished,” Mixson said. “And I don’t give myself credit for that because I couldn’t do any of it without the players. We talked about it when I first got here but I didn’t think it would happen this quickly.”
The Tigers have seen a steady incline over the last three seasons despite key players graduating each year. Mixson lost leading scorer Travon Skipper after his first season then he saw two starters leave before this season.
That did not stop Tallassee from finding success behind a balanced attack, led by Jamicah Humphery and Tyrek Turner. Both players saw positive changes since Mixson took over.
“Once I really realized it was my last season with Mixson, it really hit heavy,” Turner said. “It felt great coming up with him. He made everybody better and everybody wanted to win every game. He poured everything he had into it.”
Those were not the only two players Mixson relied on as several others made contributions on both ends, making the job a little bit easier for the coaching staff.
“That means everything,” Mixson said. “When you have more depth, it makes things easier for everyone. We say, ‘You’re only as strong as your weakest link.’ If our bottom guys can push things in practice, we will get better as a team.”
The amount of talent at Tallassee has certainly been higher than it is used to in recent years. Elmore County coach Rodney Taylor is very familiar with that talent, losing to Tallassee four times this season, but he knows Mixson was the one to put all of the pieces together.
“He’s a very good basketball coach,” Taylor said. “He has come at a time when they have some talent and he has done a lot with it. He has done what a coach should do and he puts them in position to be successful. You have to have the talent but as a coach, you have to do something with those players and he did that.”
Tallassee finished 27-5 but ultimately fell short of its goal to reach Birmingham. The Tigers’ season ended with a two-point loss to Sylacauga in the regional semifinals.
“We really wanted to win state and we thought we could,” Mixson said. “The guys are still hurting from it but on that day, we weren’t the better team.”
The Tigers will have to find a way to replace six players next season but Mixson believes they are still set up to take another step forward.
“When I first got here, I went on the radio and I said, ‘As long as I’m here, our expectation is to win that state championship,’” Mixson said. “That’s what we’re working toward and I think we’re on the right track. I think the future is still bright.”