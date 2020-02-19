After rain forced cancellations the first two matches, Elmore County finally took to the pitch to begin its soccer season. The Panthers traveled to Oxford to compete in the Golden Goal Invitational at Choccolocco Park and each team grabbed multiple wins.
The boys team (3-2) pushed all the way to the championship match after winning three group games but ultimately fell on penalty kicks to White Plains to finish second Elmore County had a plus-nine goal differential in three wins over Jacksonville, Cherokee County and Faith Christian.
Joseph Stockman led the Panthers with five goals, including a hat trick against Faith Christian, while contributing four assists. Alex Simmons also had four assists and scored one goal.
The girls team (2-1) grabbed a pair of wins in Oxford, defeating Childersburg and Crossville. Goalkeeper Mackenzie Stephens tallied 21 saves in three matches while recording two clean sheets.
Olivia Mitchell led the team with three goals while Raney Jones added a goal and an assist. Mirriam Foster got her first goal of the season in the win over Childersburg.