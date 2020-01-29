Elmore County got in some extra work Saturday and proved it can still make some noise as the Panthers went undefeated at the Wildcat Wrap Up. The Panthers swept all four of their matches, scoring at least 60 points in three of the victories.
Elmore County opened the night with a 63-18 win over Fultondale. Although the Panthers were helped along by a slew of forfeits, they also picked up a ton of pins. Matthew Thornton got the match started with a first-period pin at 120 pounds. Evan Eason added onto the lead with a 9-4 decision over Fultondale’s Azael Aguilar at 126. Ethan Geer (152 pounds), Solon Lee (170), JW Clement (182), Nathan Jones (195) and Matt Brown (220) all had first-period pins. The fastest came from Lee, who flattened Michael Hammett in just 21 seconds.
Again, the Panthers benefited from forfeits in a 60-24 victory against Montgomery Catholic as the Knights were forced to forfeit six weight divisions. Ramon Lozada (106 pounds), Thornton (120), Lapatrick Brown (138) and Clement (182) each recorded pins to help secure the win.
Oak Grove was no match for Elmore County in the third match as the Panthers grabbed wins in 12 weight classes to claim a 72-9 victory. Lozada added another pin to stay unbeaten on the day then after two forfeits, Stone Svencer falttened Oak Grove’s Riley Harmon at 126 pounds. Oak Grove responded with back-to-back victories but then was forced to give up forfeits in five of the last eight weight classes.
On the mat, Mason Carter (160), Lee (170) and Clement (182) all pinned their Tiger counterparts.
Elmore County got its biggest challenge in the final match against Springville but the Panthers prevailed, grabbing a 45-28 win. The match went back and forth to begin as Lozada eked out a 4-0 decision over Springville’s Chase Campbell to begin but the Tigers immediately responded with a pin.
But the Panthers responded themselves as Thornton took down Springville’s Blade Nairmore with a pin of his own. After Springville knocked off a few wins of its own, Elmore County was helped along with a trio of forfeits plus pins by Geer, Lee and Clement at 152, 170 and 182, respectively. Coby Mann capped off Elmore County’s scoring with a pin over Bryan Cachon at 220 pounds.