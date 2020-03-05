Coming off the heels of six victories, Elmore County’s baseball team knew it couldn’t continue to be that easy.
The Panthers hadn’t played the best competition up to that point and it was going to get only tougher in preparation for a strong Class 4A Area 5 schedule. But what Elmore County learned in its first real test with a home-and-away series with Dadeville last week was there’s still work to be done.
In last Tuesday’s matchup, the pair of big cat teams went toe to toe throughout the game but the Tigers stormed back late to capture a 7-6 victory. Then they met again in Dadeville on Thursday and the wheels came off early for ECHS in a 7-2 defeat.
Despite that, the Panthers are looking at the series as a learning experience rather than letting it define who they are going to be moving forward.
“We’re such a young team that we’re moving people around as we go,” Elmore County coach Michael Byrd said. “So even though we walked out and lost a game, I feel better about what I saw coming in then when I got here.”
Byrd especially has to feel good about eighth-grader Brandon White.
Starting on the mound was Brady Lewis, who had missed the previous two days of school due to an illness. Byrd knew Lewis wouldn’t have his best stuff and things got out of control for Lewis early on. He walked four batters and hit another two and after the bases got loaded on back-to-back singles and a walk, White entered in relief of Lewis.
Although things started out kind of shaky for White — he hit his first batter then gave up an RBI single to Dadeville’s Alex Walker before allowing a bases-loaded walk — he quickly settled down. In the next four innings, White gave up only two hits. He didn’t walk or hit any more and he struck out seven.
“He came in and threw strikes, and he threw three pitches for strikes,” Byrd said. “We put him in a tough spot. He’s an eighth-grader coming in against a former area rival with the bases loaded and he didn’t bat an eye. After those (first couple batters), he controlled the game.”
But the problem was White’s effort on the mound was matched by Dadeville’s. Tripp McKinley and Walker Spraggins combined for a two-hitter and struck out nine en route to the victory. The only earned run the Tigers allowed was on an RBI single from Elmore County’s Landon Maynard in the top of the first inning.
After starting out with some easier competition, Byrd is happy to see the competition level rev up for the Panthers even if it results in some losses. He wants to see how his team is going to react and if it can overcome obstacles.
“We’ve been working out at 6:30 in the morning this week so we’re trying to intentionally fatigue them,” Byrd said. “We want them to push through some stuff and we’re trying to create a little adversity early in the year to toughen them up a little bit. It’s gonna pay off in the end.”
But with such a young team, Byrd knows it’s going to take time and he’d rather face some tough losses now but be prepared when it comes time for the postseason.