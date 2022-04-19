Elmore County high school has found its new head football coach.
The Elmore County Board of Education voted to approve the hiring of Kyle Caldwell as the Panthers’ new head football coach and athletic director. He will replace Jordan Cantrell, who parted ways with the school after four seasons with the team.
This will be Caldwell’s first head coaching job.
He is taking over an Elmore County job that went 0-10 in 2021. The Panthers have not made the postseason since the 2011 football season and have only won four games in the past three seasons.
“I’m excited about the opportunity,” Caldwell said. “I’m thankful that they took a chance on me. It shows a lot about their trust in me. I have to deliver that trust back into the kids so they can trust me and the plan I have for them. I’m excited about the opportunity. They have a lot of great kids here. You want to be at a place with great kids. They’re going to work extremely hard, and you can’t ask anything else from kids.”
Caldwell has seven years of coaching experience leading up to the hire. He spent his first year out of college at Horseshoe Bend, where he served as an assistant football coach and head junior varsity baseball coach.
Following that one-year stint, he returned to his alma mater Dadeville. He spent two years at Dadeville as the offensive coordinator of the Tigers and head baseball coach.
In 2018, he resigned from that post and was hired as offensive coordinator for the AHSAA Class 6A Chelsea Hornets. He has spent the last four seasons leading the Chelsea offense and helped the Hornets to a 17-26 record during that span.
Caldwell’s offenses at Chelsea saw success. In 2018, his offense scored only 18.2 points per game, but improved heavily after that year. His offense averaged 28.2 points per game in 2019, 21.8 ppg in 2020 and 25 ppg in 2021.
“Coach Dustin Goodwin at Chelsea and Coach Zeb Ellison, now at Shelby County, mentored me a lot and gave me a lot of responsibility,” Caldwell said. “I can’t thank them two enough for what they did for me as a young assistant coach. They took me under their wing and showed me how to do things, not so much about the Xs and Os, but also about being a head coach.”
Caldwell has showcased his offensive mind as a coach, but also as a player. In his prep days at Dadeville, he passed for nearly 6,000 yards during his two-year starting career. He threw 45 touchdown passes and led the Tigers to a 22-3 record as he was named All-State for his efforts in 2011.
After graduating, he signed a scholarship with the University of West Alabama and was quickly named the Gulf South Conference Offensive Freshman of the Year after playing in 10 games.
Not to be outdone, he was named the GSC Offensive Player of the Year after a stellar junior season and the GSC Co-Offensive Player of the Year after his senior year. He became the first UWA player in school history to eclipse 9,000-career total yards.
He finished his UWA career as the school’s all-time leader in total offense (9,090 yards), passing yards (7,731), and touchdown passes (72).
“Elmore County has a lot of skill players and my job is to get these kids out to play football,” Caldwell said. “The roster numbers are low and they have to understand why is football important and why it’s important at Elmore County. If I can preach that to them and we get the numbers back up the way they need to be, and we’ll be able to compete and hopefully win some games we aren’t supposed to and win the ones we should. It all starts with the kids.”