After seeing the football team make it to the postseason, the Holtville boys basketball team had to move some games around as it tried to keep its full schedule intact. As a result, the Bulldogs played four games in five days during the opening week but they got some key contributions from several players to make sure they would not be worn down to start the year and Braxton Buck was one of those.
In the first four games, Buck knocked down 11 3-pointers and averaged 15.3 points per game to lead the Bulldogs to a 3-1 start. He is the Elmore County Player of the Week.
“We talked before about replacing some of the lost scoring production from Dajon (Reeves) and I was secretly hoping Braxton would step up,” Holtville coach Michael Collins said. “His range has increased and he has been accurate with his shooting. He has been making them when they count.”
Buck made at least one 3-pointer in each game and started the season off strong with a 20-point performance against Chilton County on the road. Holtville lost that game but the Bulldogs got an opportunity to avenge that defeat Friday night and Buck delivered once again.
Holtville pulled away to win 58-39 as Buck knocked down three long balls and scored 19 points to go along with two rebounds, two assists and a steal. He paired with Drake Baker, who totaled 21 points and 13 rebounds, to help the Bulldogs run away.
“He works really well with Drake,” Collins said. “They have a great relationship on court and they benefit from each other. If the other team is packing it inside on Drake, he does a good job of finding Braxton for a shot but if they stretch out on Braxton, he can make a good pass inside.”
Collins attributed a large part of the win over Chilton County to Buck and the Bulldog backcourt for responding to the opponent’s half-court trap from the first game.
“That really killed us in the first game,” Collins said. “Once we had a chance to sit down and find the weak spots, with a kid as smart as Braxton, it was easier to handle. He just has a high basketball IQ. He’s a threat from everywhere on the court.”
Buck has proven he will be more than just a spot-up shooter for the Bulldogs though. Collins said he is getting better at attacking the basket and the stats back that up with Buck leading the team in free-throw attempts (25) and free-throw percentage (88).
“He’s a year older and he has more size this year,” Collins said. “His strength is up and he feels more confident now that he’s not the smallest guy on the court. He goes into the paint trying to make the shot and trying to draw the foul.”
Two nights after being held to just five points in a win over Jemison, Buck knocked down a season-high five 3-pointers and scored 17 points in a 54-32 victory at Horseshoe Bend Thursday night. After playing four games in five days, Collins gave the team a few days off from practice before getting back at it this weekend to prepare for the next game Dec. 2. However, that did not stop Buck and some of his teammates from getting extra work in.
“He is always working,” Collins said. “(Monday) was a day off but he is still over at a local church with some of the other guys getting shots up. He’s a leader on this team now and those other guys lean on him. He’s just a great team player.”