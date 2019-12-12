Recording one pin would make for a pretty good night for most wrestlers but Tallassee’s Christian McCary tripled that success in a single night to help the Tigers to two team victories at Beauregard on Thursday.
McCary finished with three pins at 138 pounds, earning all of the results in the first period. He is the Elmore County Player of the Week.
“I felt good about the night but you never know what your competition is going to be,” McCary said. “You want to try to pin them as quick as you can. I felt like I was wrestling really aggressive and they couldn’t keep up.”
After getting pinned by Prattville’s Nathan Tate in the season opener, McCary reeled off eight straight wins entering the quad match and kept that momentum going. He opened the night with a quick pin against Beauregard’s Zayden Adams.
Tallassee did not get a team victory against the Hornets but McCary helped the Tigers get their energy back up with pins against Brew Tech and Russell County. The Tigers rebounded with a pair of wins, defeating both teams by 30-plus points.
“He sets the tone and when he gets a pin, it gets the team excited,” Tallassee coach John Mask said. “We had several starters out that match but for him to come through with some big pins, that gets the team motivated.”
McCary, just an eighth-grader, is one of the youngest regular starters for the Tigers but Mask said he is already becoming a leader because of his work ethic.
“I think more than anything, they see what happens when you work hard,” Mask said. “When the guys younger or older see the success he is having, they understand why. He comes to work every day.”
During his second year on varsity, McCary has made the jump from 120 to 138. He said he has gotten more aggressive and stronger but it can be tough going up against more experienced wrestlers.
“I have gotten more knowledgeable with different moves but it’s mainly the age difference of people here,” McCary said. “They’re more experienced and they know more of the moves. They’re stronger. I just have to hope my game is on point.”
McCary’s game has been so far as he’s recorded nine pins in his first 12 matches and he entered Monday’s tri-match in Prattville with an 11-match winning streak. He got a chance at a rematch with Tate and McCary was ready for the challenge.
“He was excited about it,” Mask said. “He never backs down. (Tate) is one of the top guys in 7A.”
Tate came out on top once again but McCary was not letting it damper the start to his season. He still has high hopes of placing at the state tournament and he know the experience against wrestlers like Tate is important.
“It’s just about keeping your head up,” Mask said. “You never want to have a loss you don’t learn something from. He’s going to keep working and he’s only going to improve. He’s always positive and ready to go the next match.”