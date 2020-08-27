Some people may say its overstated or exaggerated at times but there is no denying there is a lot of responsibility that comes with being named a team’s starting quarterback. The position is often the face of the success or failures of an offense and many teams look to put their established leaders and players into such a high-pressure spot.
However, Elmore County coach Jordan Cantrell turned over those responsibilities to first-year player Payton Stephenson and the sophomore came up big in his first career start.
“I didn’t really have to say too much,” Cantrell said. “I just sent him a text and gave him some words of encouragement. I just said let’s go play some ball and he did.”
Stephenson accounted for three touchdowns and racked up 160 yards of offense to lead the Panthers to a 27-7 win on the road against Moody to start the season. Stephenson is the Elmore County Player of the Week.
“It was a good moment,” Stephenson said. “I have been put into a leader role my whole life so this wasn’t anything new. I didn’t feel any pressure. Coach Cantrell and the rest of the coaching staff has set us up for success. I know we have outworked everybody in the state.”
Stephenson got his night started on the offense’s opening drive. After breaking a couple of big runs to get the Panthers into the red zone, Stephenson had to put the final touches on the drive with his arm, finding Cole Boothe on an out route for a 6-yard touchdown pass.
“That was big for him to control the ball down there,” Cantrell said. “We called a passing play on third down and he delivered.”
As with past seasons, Elmore County’s rushing attack was still the key to the offense’s success Friday night but this time it was the quarterback leading the way. Cantrell said the Panthers plan to use the quarterback in its running game more often than it has in the past and Stephenson provides the athletic ability to do that.
Stephenson led the team with 114 yards and two touchdowns on just 13 carries while pairing with Sean Darnell who rushed for another 101 yards and a touchdown.
“We really want to include the quarterback in the running game this year,” Cantrell said. “Darnell answered the call too. They work really well together as team.”
The complaints for Stephenson’s debut were hard to come by but there were still signs showing it was his first start. He completed just four of 11 pass attempts and the Panthers are hoping to get more than that out of the quarterback moving forward.
“We want to be more productive in the air with the personnel we have,” Cantrell said. “We take pride in the running game but we have to get more excited about making some plays with our passing game.”
Cantrell said his expectations for Stephenson are going to be even higher in the next game but that goes for everyone on the team as he expects improvements to be made weekly. Stephenson was in total agreement of Cantrell’s assessment and he is expecting more out of himself for the rest of the season.
“I don’t think I played that well,” Stephenson said. “I think I can do way better. If we keep on pushing and working hard, I think we can succeed the rest of the season.”