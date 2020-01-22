“Just keep doing what you’re doing.”
That’s the message Tallassee boys basketball coach Keiven Mixson wants to get across to junior Jamicah Humphery.
Humphery has always been a big part of the Tigers’ game. He runs the floor well, he’s athletic and he provides a spark for Tallassee when it needs it. But this week, that spark has turned into an inferno as Humphery has caught fire offensively the last three games. He has averaged nearly 21 points per game in the last three outings and he is the Elmore County Player of the Week.
“I don’t know what’s changed but he stays in the gym all the time,” Mixson said. “Even on days that I give him off, he stays in the gym and that pays off. The past three games, he’s shot the ball as well as he ever as.”
Scoring in a variety of ways has been the key to Humphery’s success but it’s his 3-point shot that really stood out this week. After his most productive game of the week — a 26-point outing against Valley — he started to find his longball even more and he set the tone early. Against Elmore County, Humphery scored half his 22 points in the opening quarter and against Reeltown on Monday, he hit back-to-back 3-pointers to give the Tigers an early lead they never relinquished.
Humphery said he doesn’t always rely on his 3-point shot so heavily, but they just kept falling.
“I was just giving the crowd what they wanted to see,” Humphery said with a grin.
Mixson said, “That’s big for us because when he’s hitting outside shots, that opens up our inside game for Tyrek (Turner) even more. So it helps tremendously.”
But it’s not just on the offensive side where Humphery excels. He runs the floor extremely well and he uses his quick feet and athleticism to stay in front of other teams’ defenses. Humphery also sees the court well and dishes the ball out when necessary; just against Reeltown, he finished with six assists and also had a pair of steals.
“He’s great at pushing the ball,” Mixson said. “When I say multi-dimensional, I mean, he can shoot the ball; he can play defense; he’s not just one note. A lot of guys can just play offense or they can just play defense. Jamicah can push it; he can set it up; he can play defense; he can shoot. He has a lot of facets to his game.”
And Humphery has proven he’s self-motivated. While Mixson attributed Humphery’s recent success to him being a gym rat, Humphery said there’s a reason for that.
“Having a few bad games early really boosted me,” Humphery said. “I knew I had to work harder and get back in the gym. I wanted to get more shots up so I could find it again.”
He also seemed to be fueled by the big crowd especially during Monday’s rivalry game with Reeltown. Although the teams haven’t played against each other in a few years, the rivalry is still alive and well as both crowds were pumped up the entire time despite the lopsided victory for the visiting Tigers.
“It was very great being able to play in game like this,” Humphery said. “It looked like a sold-out crowd. There was a lot of people here so it was a great environment. There was no extra pressure though; we love that.”