Wetumpka girls basketball coach Jermel Bell said he did not expect Janae McCall to take on such a big role at the beginning of the season but that has not stopped her from stepping up when the team needed it the most. Starting point guard Cederia Dennis has been dealing with some lingering injuries and McCall has stepped in from the shooting guard spot to take on even more responsibility for Wetumpka’s offense.
McCall has reached double figures four times this season but her two biggest performances came at the end of the week as she averaged 22.5 points and 9.5 rebounds on back-to-back night, including setting a new season high to lead Wetumpka to its first win. McCall is the Elmore County Player of the Week.
“Over the last few nights, she has really come to play,” Bell said. “We weren’t expecting her to have to be the star point guard but we’re really proud of her for what she has done. She’s really turned a corner.”
During Thursday night’s home game against Jeff Davis, McCall came out ready for the spotlight. She recorded her first double-double and led all players with 22 points to go along with her 10 rebounds. McCall’s performance kept Wetumpka in the game but it was not enough as Jeff Davis closed out a 52-42 win to keep Wetumpka winless.
Less than 24 hours later, McCall and her teammates responded in a big way. McCall once again led the way, scoring 23 points and recording nine rebounds to lead Wetumpka to a 48-45 victory over BTW-Tuskegee.
“That was a big win for the girls,” Bell said. “The night before we played a great game but we didn’t finish. That night we finished the fight and that shows a lot of character.”
Bell said McCall took advantage of the opportunities the opposing defense gave her and she played her most complete game. McCall made three free throws down the stretch to help secure the victory.
With Dennis still being questionable to return, Wetumpka is preparing McCall to be the full-time point guard and Bell said he has talked with her about the responsibilities that come with the role.
“The conversations have been about getting her to understand that role,” Bell said. “She has to control the team. They’re looking to her and she has responded very well so far. That really is a testament to her character and the heart that she has for the game.”
Bell said McCall’s best attribute on the court is being aggressive and she is getting better at reading defenses with the ball in her hands. The coach expects the defensive pressure to build on McCall as long as she keeps having big performances but he believes the team is ready to handle it.
“Hopefully the success can continue,” Bell said. “I just tell her to keep it consistent and get the other teammates to feed off of her and the dribble-drive attack. The more games we play, the more other teams will help on her and that will get other players more touches.”