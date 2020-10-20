After two weeks away from competition, Elmore County returned to Burt-Haynie Field for a region matchup with Beauregard last Friday night. The Panthers knew it would be challenging to return to game speed after so much time away from the football field but after a short week of practice, they were up for the contest.
“It was pretty tough,” ECHS freshman wide receiver Jabari Murphy said. “We just had to work as a group and come to play together. We were all ready to play. We played hard and we all had good efforts.”
Elmore County did not come out on the good end of the scoreboard but it was not because of the lack of effort, starting with Murphy. He put together the best performance of his short career and walked away with two touchdowns and an interception. Murphy is the Elmore County Player of the Week.
“He’s going to be able to do a lot of different things offensively,” ECHS coach Jordan Cantrell said. “He’s tall, he’s strong and he’s fast. He’s learning the game at a rapid pace. He really brings something special to the table.”
Murphy put that special ability on display early in the game against Beauregard. After a turnover helped give the Hornets the lead without Elmore County’s offense getting a chance to take the field, the Panthers turned to Murphy for an impressive response.
Elmore County got inside the red zone and called a pass play where quarterback Payton Stephenson found Murphy to tie the game.
“It was just a corner route so I opened my hips up and faked to the inside,” Murphy said. “I made my move and caught it in the back of the end zone.”
On the ensuing possession for Beauregard, Murphy made his presence known on the defensive side of the ball where he got the start at safety. While Murphy said he prefers the offensive side of the ball, he still got to show off his athleticism and catching ability in the secondary.
Murphy rose up to intercept a pass from Beauregard’s Gavin Prickett, setting up the Panthers with good field position and a chance to take the lead.
“I saw the quarterback roll out,” Murphy said. “I rolled with him and read his eyes and he just threw it up. I saw the other two guys weren’t going to catch it. I just was able to jump up and catch the ball.”
There was no time to rest after the big takeaway as Murphy was back on the field for offense and was back in the end zone before too long. Stephenson got a hand off on a jet sweep play which brought Beauregard’s secondary up to the line, allowing Stephenson to throw to a wide-open Murphy for a 48-yard touchdown pass.
“It felt great,” Murphy said. “Scoring two touchdowns as a freshman is pretty cool. I always feel confident but that just hyped the team up. It was great.”
Murphy thought he had a third touchdown when he recovered a fumble in the end zone as the first half ended but the refs waved off the score, calling the play dead before the recovery.
While the results have not been what the Panthers would have wanted this season, Murphy adds to the list of silver linings for Elmore County as his production in Eclectic is just beginning. Cantrell is expecting big things out of Murphy over the next few years.
“We’ve got a really good skill group and a lot of them are really young,” Cantrell said. “We have had a lot of those guys step up and he was one of them. It’s important to get these guys involved now. He’s still young and has a lot to learn so he’s going to get better.”