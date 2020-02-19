Wetumpka softball coach Daryl Otwell had high expectations for eighth-grader Mya Holt entering the opening weekend. Holt had already shown off some of her talent at the varsity level in the past and Otwell knew she could do more damage when Wetumpka traveled to Tallassee for the annual Purple and Gold Tournament last weekend.
Holt went above and beyond those early expectations as she lit up opposing pitchers. She recorded 11 total bases including two home runs in the first game against Elmore County and finished the weekend with seven RBIs and a .545 batting average. Holt is the Elmore County Player of the Week.
“I was a little nervous — I’m not going to lie — but I was proud of that, especially those two homers,” Holt said. “I was not expecting that at all and those were my first two for school ball so it feels pretty good.”
The big swings may have surprised Holt but that wasn’t the case for Otwell.
“It really didn’t (surprise) and I know that sounds a little crazy,” Otwell said. “She just had a great summer and she has been working hard through the fall. She is an all-around great kid.”
After recording a triple in her first at-bat, Holt came around to score on an error to give Wetumpka the lead against Elmore County. She did not need someone else to knock her in the next time at the plate as she took a 2-0 pitch over the right field fence for a three-run shot to once again put Wetumpka ahead.
Holt was not finished there as two innings later, she put one further past the right field wall for another two-out homer. She knew she got ahold of that one as soon as it came off the bat.
“You’re in the fourth inning and you have an eighth-grader who has five RBIs and has contributed to all six runs,” Otwell said. “Late in the game, when Elmore County kicked it into gear, those at-bats early in the game for her was really the deciding factor for us.”
Wetumpka finished off the 6-5 win despite the Panthers scoring four runs with Holt in the circle in the seventh inning. Holt got to the plate only one more time, striking out on four pitches, and despite her success, Holt was more focused on the ways she could improve.
“She hit the ball very well but she chased a pitch out of the zone in her last at-bat and struck out,” Otwell said. “You could tell she was very frustrated about it and that’s one thing about her. She was kind of beating herself up and as a coach, I told her she had a great day but she wants to be better. That’s a sign of a great player.”
Holt added two more extra-base hits and a pair of RBIs in the final two games of the tournament as Wetumpka grabbed one more win. Otwell said it may take some time for opposing teams to completely pitch around her but he knows she has already grabbed the attention of some.
“We have some good hitters surrounding her,” Otwell said. “The main thing is you have to have girls protect her so it can be very hard to avoid her. But I do think, after this weekend, there will be some teams put a star next to her name on the chart because she is already changing games.”