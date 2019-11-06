There was never a doubt Tallassee’s senior class would be motivated for its regular season finale despite missing the postseason for the second straight year.
However, for Will Blocker, it helped he got to have his most memorable moments of his career in a win over rival Elmore County to cap off his time as a high school football player.
Blocker is a starting lineman on both sides of the ball and he found himself with the ball in his hands in the end zone on two occasions for the first touchdowns of his career in a 41-7 win in the season finale. He is the Elmore County Player of the Week.
“That was awesome for all of us,” Tallassee coach Mike Battles said. “Will has a motor that never stops and he plays every play hard. He never comes off the field. Both of those plays came when you are just hustling. When you hustle all of the time, good things will happen.”
Tallassee opened the scoring when Marciano Smith took a handoff up the middle but fumbled the ball, allowing Blocker to pick it up and run in the final 10 yards for the first touchdown.
“That has always been a dream of mine,” Blocker said. “I had moved up to the linebacker level and the ball popped out then my instincts just took over. I picked it up and saw daylight in front of me.”
Before Tallassee’s offense could return to the field, Blocker was back at it as he pushed through Elmore County’s line to block a punt before finding the ball in the end zone and falling on it to give Tallassee a 14-0 lead.
“For a lineman to score two touchdowns and the first two touchdowns of the game, that’s a rare night,” Battles said. “He always plays that hard but he just had one of those nights where the ball bounced his way.”
Battles said both of Blocker’s plays helped the Tigers set the tone for the rest of the game and it could have been all the scoring they needed as the defense stepped up to limit Elmore County for most of the night. Blocker also forced a fumble and finished with five tackles.
“We wanted to come out and start fast,” Battles said. “That fumble really can go either way because if they pick it up, it can be a big play for them and change the game. And then any time you make a play on special teams is a big play.”
Blocker said he will never forget the feeling of returning to the sideline after his touchdowns to the crowd and his teammates celebrating with him.
“It was unbelievable,” Blocker said. “That was everything to me. It was like all of the hard work and dedication paid off in that moment. I couldn’t have asked for a more perfect ending.”
Blocker finished his career as a part of a senior class with 30 wins to its name. He will be the only offensive lineman to graduate this year but Battles said he was a leader for the younger guys in the unit and for many players during his career.
“He has been a good player for us for several years,” Battles said. “He has always done what we have asked him to. He’s a smart player and he knows how to play every role on our offense. He plays every play hard and he’s always going to go full speed.”