For the first time in school history, Elmore County will be moving up to Class 5A and the Panthers now have their first look at what the competition will be like on the football field. Jordan Cantrell's third season at the helm will be played in 5A Region 4, which includes rivalry games against Holtville and Tallassee plus a matchup with defending state champion Clay Central.
2020 ECHS Football Schedule
Home games in CAPS
* - region game
Date - Opponent (Opponent 2019 record)
Aug. 21 - at Moody (4-6)
Aug. 28 - at Dadeville (3-7)
Sep. 4 - HOLTVILLE (6-5) *
Sep. 11 - at Clay Central (13-2) *
Sep. 18 - TALLASSEE (5-4) *
Sep. 25 - WHITE PLAINS (3-7) - HOMECOMING
Oct. 2 - at Sylacauga (8-3) *
Oct. 9 - Open week
Oct. 16 - BEAUREGARD (1-9) *
Oct. 23 - at Talladega (6-5) *
Oct. 30 - JEMISON (2-8) - SENIOR NIGHT