Tallassee, AL (36078)

Today

Showers this morning becoming a steady light rain during the afternoon hours. High 56F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%..

Tonight

Cloudy with periods of rain. Low 46F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near an inch. Locally heavier rainfall possible.