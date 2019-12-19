1026 HSFB Elmore County13.jpg
Buy Now

Cliff Williams / The Tribune Elmore County's Jordan Cantrell against Lincoln.

For the first time in school history, Elmore County will be moving up to Class 5A and the Panthers now have their first look at what the competition will be like on the football field. Jordan Cantrell's third season at the helm will be played in 5A Region 4, which includes rivalry games against Holtville and Tallassee plus a matchup with defending state champion Clay Central.

2020 ECHS Football Schedule

Home games in CAPS

* - region game

Date - Opponent (Opponent 2019 record)

Aug. 21 - at Moody (4-6)

Aug. 28 - at Dadeville (3-7)

Sep. 4 - HOLTVILLE (6-5) *

Sep. 11 - at Clay Central (13-2) *

Sep. 18 - TALLASSEE (5-4) *

Sep. 25 - WHITE PLAINS (3-7) - HOMECOMING

Oct. 2 - at Sylacauga (8-3) *

Oct. 9 - Open week

Oct. 16 - BEAUREGARD (1-9) *

Oct. 23 - at Talladega (6-5) *

Oct. 30 - JEMISON (2-8) - SENIOR NIGHT

Caleb Turrentine is a sports writer for Tallapoosa Publishers Inc.

Tags