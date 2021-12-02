Elmore County’s Aubrey Allen not only fulfilled her commitment on November 10, but she also fulfilled a childhood dream of hers.
Allen, a senior pitcher, signed her National Letter of Intent to play college softball at Alabama State University. She has always wanted to play college softball, so when the opportunity for her to play at ASU popped up, she didn’t let it pass.
She committed to ASU on July 30, and fulfilled her commitment by signing. She had been in talks with ASU coach Todd Bradley, and she impressed the coaching staff at a camp earlier this past summer.
“I really enjoyed the coaching,” Allen said when she committed. “I had been to a few camps and it felt like it was where I was supposed to be. I also know some of the players that are currently there who I’ve played against in school and they told me some great things about the academics.”
Allen had previously been committed to the University of Montevallo, but hadn’t heard from the school following a coaching change. After continuing to work hard, she said God opened up another opportunity for her and she couldn’t pass it up.
Alabama State had always been in the back of Allen’s mind, as she wanted to find a great program that was close to home.
“We really thought it was the best program for me to grow as a player and ultimately get the best experience playing at the next level,” Allen said of ASU.
Allen won’t be the hardest throwing pitcher on Alabama State’s roster when she gets there in the fall of 2022. She’s more of a spin-pitcher, and her velocity usually only sits between 58-60 MPH.
The velocity doesn’t matter when she can locate and spin the ball as well as she can. She showed how talented she was as a junior last year and finished with a 21-9 record and a 1.59 ERA. She recorded 258 strikeouts compared to only 40 walks in 192 1/3 innings, a whopping 6.45 K/BB ratio.
Because of that, she was named to the All-Elmore County First-Team in the spring.
“Her biggest strength is spinning the ball really well,” Elmore County head coach Matt Segrest said. “She has a really good rise and a really good curve. So her spin is what makes it difficult for good hitters to barrel her up. One thing she does extremely well is pitch on top. And when she does that, it forces the hitters to have to hit her pitch. With the spin and the control she has, it puts hitters at a real disadvantage early in the count.”
Allen is joining an Alabama State team that is coming off a NCAA Tournament appearance in 2021.
The Lady Hornets finished the year 19-29 overall, but had an impressive finish to the season and went 4-0 in the SWAC Conference Tournament to punch their ticket to the NCAA Tournament.
In the NCAA Tournament, the Lady Hornets lost to Alabama and Troy to end their season. Alabama State didn’t shy away from any competition in the spring and played six games against SEC opponents.
Allen believes her, and the rest of the 2022 signing class, can help continue the strong tradition of play that Alabama State has become known for.
I always try to get ahead in the count, and getting ahead in the count definitely gives the pitcher an advantage,” Allen said of what she brings ASU. “The spin and movement and being able to locate my pitches really well, especially with the other ‘22s, I think we can improve Alabama State’s roster.”