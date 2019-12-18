The Elmore County wrestling program is still a work in progress as ECHS coach Jared Jones is still looking to put the right Panthers in the right places. Tuesday, it produced a split result, defeating the Pike Road Patriots, 39-36, but falling to Benjamin Russell, one of the top teams in 6A, 60-12.
“I’m a little disappointed, but I knew (Pike Road) would be much better because they have everybody back and they’ve got coach (Craig) Duncan and he’s just awesome,” Jones said. “We’re still trying to get everybody in the right spots, we’ve got one injured. I was glad to get a win, but a couple of my guys got pinned that I thought should have won. We’re still working on that, but it frustrates me. But we are young. But, it’s a long season.”
Down 4-0 to start the match, the Panthers rallied to pick-up back-to-back wins at 113 and 120 pounds. Ramon Lozada outlasted Myles Duncan for the 12-9 victory then Matthew Thornton pinned his opposing Patriot to put the Panthers up, 12-9.
Things kind of went off the rails for Elmore County. Pike Road won five in a row to push ahead 26-9.
Elmore County broke the strea, though, by picking up a forfeit.
Another Panther loss at 170 threatened to stymie any momentum. However, things began to shift for the hometown grapplers.
JW Clement reversed his way into points then a pin at 182. After a forfeit in Elmore County’s favor at 195, Matt Brown pinned Trent Bowen at 220 then Colby Mann added six more poinst to put the Panthers over 39-36.
In the nightcap against Benjamin Russell, Elmore County’s Solon Lee pinned Dillan Strickland with 17 seconds to go in the first period.
Brown defeated Trace McCaleb, 8-3, and Lozada took down Damion Billups, 7-1.