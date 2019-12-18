A plethora of forfeits helped Elmore County’s wrestling team to a pair of victories on Thursday night. The Panthers defeated Shelby County, 48-32, despite having only two wins on the mat and they received five forfeit victories en route to a 60-21 defeat of Holtville.
Carson Thomas started things off at 106 pounds against Shelby County and picked up a pin against Nick Sykes. ECHS then took a 12-0 lead with a forfeit.
Shelby County reeled off the next four victories, including two pins and a technical fall, but it was hindered by four straight forfeits to give the Panthers the lead right back.
The Wildcats got two more victories on the mat but Matt Brown helped Elmore County to the win with a pin at 220.
Against Holtville, the match started out more competitive. But the Panthers took the early edge as Thomas earned another pin at 106 and he was followed by Cory Bullard, who flattened Holtville’s Garrison Beatty at 113 pounds.
The Bulldogs got on the scoreboard with a pin from Holtville’s Thomas Helus at 120 before the teams traded forfeits. Holtville then tied the match as Ethan Headley took down Elmore County’s Mason Jones with a pin at 138.
ECHS answered back as Lapatrick Brown pinned Holtville’s Jabarious Jackson at 145. The most competitive match of the day came at 152 when Joseph Mason eked out an 8-7 decision for the Bulldogs against Elmore County’s Mason Carter.
From there, though, it was all the Panthers. Ethan Geer and Brown each got a pin at 160 and 220, respectively, and ECHS picked up forfeits in the other four bouts to claim the dominating win.
The Holtville versus Shelby County match was almost entirely forfeit filled, but Holtville did pick up three victories on the match and earn a 48-29 victory.
Brayden Owens, Headley and Kritopher Cole all had wins by fall for the Bulldogs at 106, 138 and 220, respectively.