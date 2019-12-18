Elmore County’s basketball teams hit the road last Tuesday to start play in Class 4A Area 5 but the Panthers were no match for Handley as the Tigers ran away with both games to put the visitors at the bottom of the area standings.
The girls team (7-6, 0-1) turned the ball over 32 times and shot just 31 percent from the floor on its way to a 61-28 loss. Madison Britt led the way with six points while Kelley Green, Seanna O’Daniel and CK Bolton added five points each.
The Panthers quickly bounced back when they hit the road to take on Thorsby on Thursday night. Elmore County’s defense came to play, limiting Thorsby to two points in the first quarter before closing out a 42-26 victory.
Bolton led the defensive efforts, recording a team-high four steals to go along with 11 points. Green scored a game-high 17 points to go along with three steals while Britt finished with nine points and a career-high 22 rebounds.
The boys team (2-11, 0-1) saw its losing streak extend to seven games last week as it could not recover from its heavy defeat to Handley. The Tigers held the Panthers to single digits in three different quarters as Elmore County dropped the area opener 65-35. Payton Stephenson led the team with 11 points in the loss.
Things did not get easier for the Panthers as they lost 60-42 at Thorsby. Keshawn Benson led the way with 16 points but it was not enough as the Rebels pulled away by outscoring Elmore County, 24-9, in the third quarter.
The boys team got an extra game in Friday as it hit the road again for Notasulga. The offense could not get into a rhythm and the Panthers fell 38-29 as they were held below 30 points for the third time this season.
The Panthers will host the 2019 Elmore County Tournament starting Thursday night. Elmore County will begin its quest for the trophy Friday when the boys team takes on Holtville and the girls team looks to defeat Tallassee for the third time this season.