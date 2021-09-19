The Elmore County volleyball team staged a massive comeback to claim its annual Block Party championship trophy on Saturday night.
Elmore County beat Wetumpka, 2-1 (18-25, 25-21, 15-11) in a shortened three-set match in the championship game.
The Lady Panthers lost the first set to the visiting Lady Indians, and then found themselves down 17-19 in the second set when head coach Kim Moncrief called a timeout.
Out of the timeout, Elmore County went on a 5-0 run and were up, 22-19, before Wetumpka scored another point. Two bad serves gave Wetumpka 21 points, but the Lady Panthers won 25-21 to tie the game at 1-1.
“We have this thing on our team where we try to score immediately after a timeout, whether it’s our timeout or their timeout, so we try to go back full force after a timeout and do what we can do,” Moncrief said. “During the timeout, we just talked about how Wetumpka is going to do things that are good, so we have to battle back and try to take every point we can get.”
Because it was part of the tournament, the match was only three sets instead of a normal five. And the third set was only going to be played to 15.
It was as tightly contested as any set played between any two teams during the entire day.
Wetumpka took an early lead and went up, 7-4, in the set, before Elmore County used three kills to tie the match at 8-8. The two teams went back-and-forth until it was tied, 10-10, then the Lady Panthers took over.
CJ Thornton had consecutive service aces to put the Lady Panthers up 12-10, then they scored twice on two of Wetumpka’s hits landing out-of-bounds.
With the championship in grasp, Moncrief and company drew up the plan they thought could work best, and it ended in an Ally Orr kill for the game-winning point.
“I feel comfortable in all of our rotations, but with Ally being a freshman, she’s got a good confident swing about her and I was feeling good at the end and was wanting them to set to her to get that swing because she exudes confidence,” Moncrief said of Orr. “She handled it there at the end for us.”
It didn’t come easy for Elmore County, however, as Wetumpka presented a tough presence at the net the entire match. Junior Khloe Harris leads the charge at the net, and she finished with a team-high nine kills for the Lady Indians.
She had two kills in the first set, four in the second, and three in the third. Three of her four kills in the second set came on three consecutive points, and it came right before Moncrief called the game-changing time out that resulted in five straight points for Elmore County.
Her three kills in the third set put Wetumpka up 8-6 before the Lady Panthers rallied once again.
“We just had to understand that they were going to get some kills in,” Moncrief said. “They have a really good team, offensively and defensively, and we knew Khloe does a great job of outside hitting. We knew that she was going to get some down, so we had to fight back and get our own kills.”
The championship game was the closest Elmore County came to losing a match all day. The Lady Panthers went 5-0 on the day, which started at 9 a.m. and finished at 8 p.m.
Elmore County started the day by beating Billingsley 2-0 and Benjamin Russell 2-1 in pool play, which earned it the No. 2 seed in the tournament. In the elimination bracket, Elmore County beat Beauregard 2-0 in the quarterfinals and Stanhope Elmore 2-0 in the semfinals.
After waiting for Wetumpka to finish its semifinal matchup with ACA, the Lady Panthers claimed their trophy.
“We talk about with winning championships, you don’t win them at the beginning of the day, you win them at the end,” Moncrief said. “It can be tough but we have to be ready to go game after game. I was concerned because we played at 9 a.m. and 10 a.m., then didn’t play again until after 3 p.m., which is a long break. They showed me they can come back and come on fire.”