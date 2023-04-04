Two of the top football players in the county visited the University of Florida last week.
Tallassee rising senior Cade Everson and rising junior Josh Griffin were both invited to visit the UF to meet the Florida coaches, take pictures wearing football uniforms and tour the campus and facilities for the Gators.
Both Everson and Griffin are seeing their college status rise with the play from the 2022 football season. Everson showed off his ability to be the area’s most versatile player this year as he played quarterback, running back, receiver, defensive back and returned kicks and punts on special teams.
On offense, he recorded 13 catches for 203 yards and three touchdowns as he also tallied 55 rushes for 463 yards and five touchdowns. On defense, he recorded 20 tackles and added an 84-yard kickoff return for a touchdown on special teams.
He was named First-Team All-County for his play.
Griffin, who was also All-County, shared the backfield with four other Tallassee running backs but was still able to impress during the season. While fighting an injury that kept him out a few games, he was still able to be one of the team’s top rushers.
He was especially effective in October as he helped the Tigers get back in the playoffs race. In two games against Elmore County and Valley, he rushed for a combined 358 yards and five touchdowns.
As he begins his junior season, Griffin looks to continue making a massive impact in the Tigers’ backfield.