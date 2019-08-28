Moving regions was not going to stop Tallassee from scheduling one of the most physical games of every season. For the fourth consecutive seasons, the Tigers are set to square off with Handley and they hope to continue their winning sreak.
“They’re physical as always,” Tallassee coach Mike Battles said. “They’re a good football team with a really good defense. Their defensive front is probably as good as anybody’s. We’ve been playing each other so our seniors know what to expect. They know you have to get out there and play for 48 minutes against Handley.”
Tallassee (0-1) knows a thing or two about strong defensive fronts after facing off against Montgomery Catholic in Week 0. The Tigers are not getting a break from the challenges as they hit the road again to face a defensive line that includes 5-star defensive end and Auburn commit Dylan Brooks.
Battles said his offensive line showed some good signs of progress last week but it was the first career start as a unit and he expects more improvement each week. Battles said as long as the line show good effort, the coaching staff can help it the rest of the way. Plus it helps to see some tough competition throughout the season.
“Any time you play good opponents, you can’t help but get better,” Battles said. “If your team has competitors and you go out to play a tough, quality opponent, either way you’re going to benefit from that.”
Handley did not get an official game in Week 0 but it did defeat LaFayette 40-15 in a jamboree Friday night. Running back Devontae Houston is back for the Tigers and he scored on a receiving touchdown along with Brooks.
“They threw the ball well,” Battles said. “LaFayette had a couple of busted coverages to allow several long pass plays. They played a jamboree so the score isn’t really how the game was but Handley has some good running backs and the offensive line works really well. We’ll have to be solid all the way around to beat them.”
Tallassee is confident in the defense it has to counter Handley’s offensive attack but it all starts on the offensive side. The Tigers had three consecutive three-and-outs last week which led to touchdowns for Catholic as the Knights pulled away. Battles is focused on making sure the defense is not on the field too much and that starts with the offense moving the chains.
“Everybody just needs to be doing their job,” Battles said. “We had some good plays on Friday night and we did some good things on defense but I think the biggest thing we learned is that you have to do it every play. We’re going to have to work on that.”
Battles is in his 23rd season as a head coach and he said the week after the first game is always crucial for the rest of the year. It may not always be about the result but Tallassee wants to see improvement on both sides before starting region play in Week 2.
“You’ll see the most improvement in our team this next week,” Battles said. “From Week 1 to Week 2 is where usually most of your improvement for a season comes. They’ve been out there and seen what it takes.”
PREDICTION: Handley 17, Tallassee 14