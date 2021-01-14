The start of area play had already been pushed back once for the Tallassee girls basketball team and now there are some concerns it may take even longer to play the opener. In its final tune up game before area play, Tallassee hosted Calhoun on Thursday night and the visitors had a dominant fourth quarter to run away with a 52-30 victory on the road.
The final buzzer never sounded though as with the game well in hand, a fight broke out between the two teams with less than a minute remaining in the game.
After Calhoun made a basket, two players started throwing punches before both benches cleared. Once everything was settled, Tallassee players had already returned to the locker room and the officials called the game with 40.9 seconds still on the clock.
There are expected to be some consequences for both teams whether handled internally or handed down from the AHSAA but either could have an effect on Tallassee’s limited roster for the area opener at Pike Road which is currently scheduled for Friday.
“Right now, we have to see if we even have enough to play because of what happened tonight,” Tallassee coach Kuanda Alleyne said. “I don’t know the details yet but I was already notified Jaida (Griffin) and Marquita (Jackson) can’t play tomorrow.”
An all-out brawl has taken place with 40 seconds left on the clock. Full punches were being thrown. Looked like some fans got involved at least with words and benches cleared. #TPIpreps pic.twitter.com/WvyTRDn0HL— Caleb Turrentine (@CalebTurrentine) January 15, 2021
While the next games still hold uncertainty, the Tigers could find the positives in getting a break as Thursday’s loss extended the team’s losing streak to four games as they fell to 1-5 on the season. The streak combined with significant time off due to canceled games has kept the Tigers without a win for six weeks.
“We’re really just trying to work hard,” Alleyne said. “We struggled on offense but we did compete for the most part. The defense was good except for a couple hiccups when they got layups. We stress defense so once we find what we can do on offense, we’re going to get better.”
Tallassee never led in the game but it had Calhoun’s lead back into single digits early in the fourth quarter after a deep two-point jumper from Griffin. Griffin led the way for the Tigers, finishing with 13 points, five rebounds and two steals.
“Jaida stepped up and that was helped some,” Alleyne said. “She made a couple of tough shots.”
However, Calhoun turned it up a notch down the stretch, ending the game on a 14-2 run. Tallassee struggled to find an answer on offense especially as Jy McKinnon, who leads the team in scoring this season, was held to just one made field goal and four points.
“Jy was off tonight,” Alleyne said. That makes it extremely difficult. She is the head of our team, both on offense and defense. She can’t do it by herself. We need some more people to step up and play hard.”