With just two weeks to go in region play, Tallassee is looking to become the fifth team with three wins in Class 5A Region 2. The Tigers took a much-needed step in the direction of securing a playoff spot but with the rest of the results in the region, there is still more work to be done.
Tallassee (3-3, 2-2) cannot clinch a playoff spot this week but a win would clinch at least a .500 record in region play and the Tigers would then hold the tiebreaker over two of the three teams that could still finish in a tie with them. Fortunately for the Tigers, they will know more about their fate when they host winless Beauregard in the region finale but there is one more regular-season road trip before Tallassee can get there.
Charles Henderson (3-3, 3-1) is having a roller coaster season. The Trojans have not strung together consecutive games with the same result all year but they hope to see that trend stop this week.
The Trojans are coming off of a 28-18 win over Carroll to keep their hopes alive for their first region title since 2013. They can clinch a playoff spot by beating Tallassee which would put Charles Henderson in the postseason for a 10th straight season, extending what is already a program record.
Last week, the Trojans jumped out to a 28-3 lead before holding off a late rally from Carroll. Running back Jonathan Carter rushed for two touchdowns for the third time this season while E’Keystan Hill scored a defensive touchdown.
Charles Henderson has shown it can play in a variety of ways but Tallassee will once again try to slow its opponent as much as possible to limit the points on the scoreboard. The Trojans were held to 10 points in their lone region loss to Greenville but they also showed some defensive strength with a 6-0 win over Rehobeth early in the year.
Tallassee is also looking for its first two-game winning streak but it will have to shake off some of its early road woes. All three of the Tigers’ losses have come away from home and they have been outscored by an average of 13 points in four road games this season.
The Tigers are looking to avenge last year’s home overtime loss to Charles Henderson. The victory gave the Trojans the tiebreaker for a playoff spot.
PREDICTION: Tallassee 17, Charles Henderson 14
Editor’s Note: Tallassee coach Mike Battles did not return multiple attempts to contact him for comments.