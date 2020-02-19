Endless obstacles have been put in front of Tallassee senior Zack Haynes.
He’s dealt with injuries throughout his career and he’s fallen just short of a gold medal for four years in a row. But he didn’t let any of that stop him.
Haynes continued to put in work and made up his mind his last wrestling match of his senior year would be the big one. And he delivered.
Haynes picked up a 7-4 decision over Hayden’s Evan Phillips to finally reign supreme at Saturday’s AHSAA Class 1A-5A Wrestling Championships in Huntsville.
“It’s the best feeling I’ve ever felt,” Haynes said shortly after winning the 126-pound championship. “I can’t even describe that feeling. It’s been a long time coming. I feel like I’ve been pretty close the past couple years, and this year, I just felt like it was meant to be. I worked harder than I ever have before and that’s what happened right here.”
Haynes and Phillips took the first period to feel each other out as they went scoreless into the second frame. Haynes then started to make his move.
“Zack’s style is aggressive,” Tallassee coach John Mask said. “He always attacks and I said before we came here, ‘You don’t change what you’re doing.’ A lot of people get timid in a big match, but I told him, ‘Just don’t change here. You be you,’ and he did that. He was very aggressive; he wanted it and he set his mind to it.”
Haynes nearly flattened Phillips in the second period, but Phillips was saved by the bell — literally. He was centimeters from the floor when the second-period buzzer sounded, resetting things. But it was that second period where Haynes showed his dominance.
“Usually I’m best on my feet and I know he’s a defensive wrestler from neutral,” Haynes said. “I felt like I was stronger than him, so I picked bottom and I got up pretty easy and got a reversal. On top, I just kind of dominated. I had that mindset that I wanted to be a champion.”
Although Haynes started to make a comeback late — he scored three of his four points in the final minute of the match — the Tigers were never worried Haynes would pull it out.
“Once he got up like that, he’s smart and he knows what he’s doing,” Mask said. “I didn’t think for a second he was going to get turned.”
Prior to 2019, Tallassee had a decade-plus streak of gold medalists at the state tournament but the Tigers fell just short last season. But Haynes, the only Tallassee senior, got his team back on top. With Haynes being the only senior and it being his last shot at gold, he admitted he did feel some pressure to represent the Tigers well.
“It’s hard to explain because in the past years, we’ve had so many seniors and older guys, and a lot of (our younger) guys were with us or around us and practicing with us before they even got to high school,” Haynes said. “Being the only senior though, I did feel like I had a lot of pressure and a lot of weight on my shoulders to try to put that hard-working mentality into those younger guys.”
Mask has no doubt Haynes showed the young Tigers what it takes to achieve goals, though.
“These guys that came up here and wrestled, they got to watch him and see what it takes,” Mask said. “That’s what it takes to win. They have to up their game and practice hard and develop themselves more to it. A lot of guys lost here saw (Haynes) and they saw his recipe.”
The only other medalist for Tallassee was Christian McCary, who took fifth at 132 pounds, with a 9-5 decision over Corner’s Alex Ragsdale.