Summer workouts are still going to look a little bit different this year but players and coaches alike are just excited to be getting the opportunity to get back out on the field.
The AHSAA came down with a decision that surprised many coaches Thursday evening as it said member schools could begin athletic activities as soon as schools reopen Monday. The announcement came less than a week after the AHSAA released a set of stricter guidelines prior to the ALSDE’s plan to reopen campuses.
“I wasn’t expecting such a quick turnaround,” Wetumpka coach Tim Perry said. “I wasn’t expecting so much information to be released like that. I was surprised by that but also by the change in what was originally presented and that it was opened up more.”
After originally setting a guideline which would have forced practices into groups of 10 people or less, the AHSAA removed any restriction on group size beginning Monday, following along with Gov. Kay Ivey’s new safer-at-home mandates. That was certainly the biggest change that grabbed the coaches’ attention but they are also having to plan around other guidelines moving forward.
The update continues to encourage student-athletes to wear a mask or facial covering when participating in an activity that requires another person to be closer than 6 feet. The AHSAA also recommends a screening process for each coach and player prior to activities to see if anyone is showing symptoms of COVID-19.
“This is going to be a different animal,” Tallassee coach Mike Battles said. “It’s important they gave us some time to prepare and plan. Everybody needs to ask the questions that need to be asked.”
Perry echoed that sentiment as he said he wants to make sure he and his staff can create a complete plan to make sure everything is handled correctly and to help the parents and players feel comfortable with the situation. Perry said Wetumpka has already started ordering masks, disposable gloves, individual water bottles for each player and supplies to set up the screening station outside of the field house.
“We’re all excited about the upcoming season but the number one thing is we keep everyone safe,” Perry said. “If the number of cases spike, we could have to go back in to the quarantine and that could, I almost hate to say it, but cancel the season on us. We have to make a point of emphasis to make sure they are complying with those guidelines and we have to as coaches as well.”
While the return to athletic activities is set for Monday, many teams will not actually be active on that first day. Perry said Wetumpka’s will likely look like an in-depth walkthrough so players will know exactly how to handle this unique situation.
Battles said Tallassee will be holding a team meeting at the stadium for parents and players so they will have ample space to spread out. He wants to make sure the players have a chance to address any questions or concerns they have about the return so the Tigers can have a complete plan for getting back on the field the correct way.
“It probably won’t look like a regular football practice that first night,” Battles said. “We’re just going to have to learn a new way to do it. Our job as coaches is to adapt and find new ways to do everything, keep kids safe and be productive.”
Prior to the latest update, Battles was concerned with giving the kids any sort of return date too far in the future because it could just get their hopes up with the chance of shutting everything down again before getting on the field. Despite the AHSAA moving the date much closer than originally expected, that concern is still real but Battles said he is hoping everyone is focused on the positive right now.
“That’s the million-dollar question,” Battles said. “I don’t think there’s anybody out there that can tell us without a shadow of a doubt how it’s going to be. Now that we have a date and concrete limitations based off the current data, this is what we know based off (right now). Sure, that thought is still out there but it helps to have a little bit of hope.”