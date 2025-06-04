While most people assume otherwise, Tallassee wrestling coach John Mask didn’t wrestle in high school. In fact, Mask didn’t wrestle until he became a coach at Tallassee High School in 2001.
When Mask arrived at Tallassee with no experience in the sport, former athletic director and then-wrestling coach Jared Jones told him there was only one way to learn.
“The best way to learn is to get on the mat and wrestle,” said Mask, recalling the conversation.
“I may not have wrestled in high school but the first 10 years here in Tallassee, I wrestled every day at practice with the kids. So I probably wrestled a couple of high school careers, so to speak, just through wrestling at practice.”
Now, after an undefeated 43-0 season that ended with five individual state titles as well as the team championship, Mask has been recognized by his peers as the state-wide coach of the year for the 2024-25 season.
"These awards are about more than just wins and losses," said National Wrestling Coaches Association executive director Mike Moyer in a press release. "They recognize the coaches who go the extra mile for their teams, their schools, and the sport. We're proud to shine a light on their efforts."
This is a well-deserved honor for Mask, who has been at the helm of this dominant program for 23 years and counting. But he insists on attributing it all to his athletes.
“It’s just another award that the kids have won for me, all their hard work and what they’ve done this year has been an amazing year,” Mask said. “And people will tell me congratulations, and I just tell them, thank the kids. Their hard work has made an old man look better than he is.”
While Mask gives the credit to his athletes first and foremost, it took years of hard work and dedication to develop the winning culture that surrounds Tallassee wrestling. It’s a culture that was developed through Mask’s own devotion — devotion that has now been passed down through the decades.
From the beginning of his tenure at Tallasee, Mask made it a point to be a student as much as he was a teacher. Whether through driving students to camps and clinics on the weekends, filming practices, reading books or watching videos.
“I think just being a student of a sport and continuing to be one to this day, that’s what to me, any great coach or person is doing along the way,” Mask said. “All of those things helped pave the way for me to have these teams and the great kids. The kids are number one. Without them, (we) wouldn’t have anything.”
Seven seniors graduated from the program this past season, taking a chunk of the previous team’s talent with them, yet Mask’s expectations for his team are unchanged.
“A lot of people think we’ll be down this year, and we’re still going to wrestle tough competition, so it might not look as good at first,” Mask said. “But I promise you, by the end of the year these kids will be in contention again because they just have that belief.”