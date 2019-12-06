Less than five minutes into Friday’s AHSAA 2A Football Championship, Reeltown had more turnovers than offensive yards and Fyffe had already jumped out to a 20-0 lead. The Rebels never recovered as Fyffe’s defense locked down the rest of the day and rolled to a 56-7 victory to grab its second consecutive title Friday.
Reeltown (13-2) was held to one first down in the opening half and finished with just 51 yards of offense. Eric Shaw scored the team’s lone touchdown on a 90-yard kickoff return near the end of the first quarter.
After the return, Fyffe wasted no time to regain control, scoring the only two touchdowns of the second quarter. The Red Devils converted all five offensive drives into touchdowns in the first half to take a 42-7 lead into the break.
Tre Tre Hughley led Reeltown’s defense with 12 tackles, including the only tackle for a loss, while Shaw led the offensive attack with 133 all-purpose yards but the early miscues were too much. The Rebels turned the ball over four times including two fumbles leading to defensive scores for Fyffe.
Fyffe (15-0) was led by quarterback and MVP Zach Pyron, who finished with 171 rushing yards and four total touchdowns. The Red Devils totaled 305 rushing yards, averaging 5.9 yards per attempt. The win marked Fyffe’s 30th consecutive victory and third title in the last four years.