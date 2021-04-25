Almost every head coach in sports talks about building a winning culture, but few have such a detailed plan as the one Kyle Hammonds presented at Tallassee High School’s auditorium this weekend.
Hammonds, Tallassee baseball’s new head coach, was introduced to prospective players and their families Sunday, and from such broad concepts as team values to minor details like teaching bunting with lacrosse sticks, he put forth his vision for the program’s future.
“He came in, and when [superintendent] Dr. [Joshua] Nolin and I spoke with him, he laid out every facet of the program,” Tallassee athletic director Mike Battles said. “Not just, ‘Oh, we’re gonna win baseball games.’ Just like he did today, he laid out every facet of every play, everything that they’re gonna do.”
Prior to accepting the job with the Tigers, Hammonds spent 2005-2020 as head coach of the Oak Grove High School baseball team in Bessemer, Alabama.
After 16 seasons and a run of 12 consecutive playoff appearances, Hammonds said he needed a year to decompress. He accepted an assistant coaching job with Brookwood High School under head coach Mike Bramblett.
“That’s a long time for a coach to be in one place,” Hammonds said. “We’d had some good years and done some good things, but it was time to try something different. I’d always been a head coach. Never had a chance to pick anybody else’s brain or learn from somebody else.”
Hammonds said one season was all it took for him to regain the head coaching itch, and jumped at the opportunity to coach the Tigers when it came about. He called Tallassee one of Alabama’s best high school baseball programs.
The Tigers hold claim to eight state championships in the sport, the most recent being 1998. Hammonds hopes to return them to such glory.
To get there, he’ll set about establishing the culture he discussed at the team introduction.
“It’ll be selfless,” Hammonds said. “You’ll see people sacrificing for each other. A guy gets out, they’ll be picking each other up. The guy that plays next to him is out there on the field with his stuff waiting on it.”
Team-first mentality applies to all aspects of Hammonds’ vision for Tallassee. He said his offensive tactics will involve a great deal of sacrifice bunting, which he plans to teach with lacrosse sticks so players learn to “catch” the baseball on their bats.
Players are also expected to show up in clean uniforms at all games and clean attire at all practices.
“It’s a little detail, but little details are what make you better,” Hammonds said. “Being able to say, ‘We played tonight, it’s late, but I’ve gotta clean my uniform because we’ve got a game tomorrow.’ That means something. It means something to the other guys, it shows you’re willing to work, it shows the coaches you’re willing to work.”
Hammonds even set out expectations for parents, stressing to them the importance of reinforcing a positive mindset in their sons.
“We’re all working toward the same goal,” Hammonds said. “I’m coaching these kids, and these kids, their parents are the ones that trust me to be with them. I want them to know that we’re gonna have a good relationship. I want them to know what I expect from them when they’re at the ballpark.”
The next step, Hammonds said at his introductions, will be to piece together the toughest schedule he can for the team both for the upcoming summer and next high school season.