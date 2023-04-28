The votes are in, and this week’s Herald Fans’ Choice Player of the Week is Edgewood Academy baseball player Drew Allison.
Allison, Edgewood’s left-handed hitting second baseman, earned nearly half of the total votes cast this week. He finished with 731 total votes, while Holtville shortstop Sam Silas earned 491 total votes and Tallassee catcher Brue Milner earned 389 votes.
Allison, who head coach Justin Jones described as a “streaky hitter” following its first round playoff victory, found himself in the middle of a hot streak. In the two-game sweep over Lakeside Academy, Allison paced the Wildcats out of the leadoff spot. In four at-bats, he finished the series 4-for-4 with two triples and two singles while also driving in three RBIs and scoring three runs.
He reached base in all six of his plate appearances as he added two walks and stole two bases.