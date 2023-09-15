The votes are in, and this week’s Herald Fans’ Choice Player of the Week is Tallassee cross country runner Mallory Glass.
Glass is a freshman runner for the Tigers’ cross country team, and she pulled out a close vote over the other two nominees this week. She ended the week with a combined 429 votes which just edged Wetumpka volleyball player Star Angier who had 404.
Stanhope Elmore’s Arthur McQueen, on this list for back-to-back weeks, received 219 votes.
Glass started her freshman season off with a bang last weekend. In Tallassee’s first cross country meet of the year, Glass already shattered her personal best time from a year ago. Glass was the lone girl runner in the 5K for Tallassee, and she finished with a time of 23:40.95.
Not only did her time beat her personal record by over a whole minute, but she was the fastest girl from any school in the county to place in the race. She finished 30th overall in a field of 105 runners.
“This is Mallory’s second year running so we expected her to start the year with a personal record simply due to her being a year older,” head coach Danny Worley said after the race. “She did exactly that and beat her best time by a minute. She’s going to do really well this year and she’s exactly where we think she should be.”