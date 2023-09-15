Tallassee cross country 02.JPG

Dalton Middleton / The Tribune Tallassee’s Mallory Glass runs at Montgomery’s Gateway Park this weekend.

The votes are in, and this week’s Herald Fans’ Choice Player of the Week is Tallassee cross country runner Mallory Glass.

Glass is a freshman runner for the Tigers’ cross country team, and she pulled out a close vote over the other two nominees this week. She ended the week with a combined 429 votes which just edged Wetumpka volleyball player Star Angier who had 404.

Stanhope Elmore’s Arthur McQueen, on this list for back-to-back weeks, received 219 votes.

Glass started her freshman season off with a bang last weekend. In Tallassee’s first cross country meet of the year, Glass already shattered her personal best time from a year ago. Glass was the lone girl runner in the 5K for Tallassee, and she finished with a time of 23:40.95.

Not only did her time beat her personal record by over a whole minute, but she was the fastest girl from any school in the county to place in the race. She finished 30th overall in a field of 105 runners.

“This is Mallory’s second year running so we expected her to start the year with a personal record simply due to her being a year older,” head coach Danny Worley said after the race. “She did exactly that and beat her best time by a minute. She’s going to do really well this year and she’s exactly where we think she should be.”