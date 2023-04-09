The votes are in, and this week’s Herald Fans’ Choice Player of the Week is Elmore County soccer player Raney Jones.
Jones, a senior midfielder and forward for the Elmore County girls soccer team, earned nearly 150 more votes than the next closest candidate. Jones tallied 246 of the 452 total votes, accounting for over half the votes.
Stanhope Elmore’s Colton Walls had 108 votes while Elmore County softball player Hailey O’Brien tallied 98 votes.
Jones’ week was nothing short of exceptional as she helped the Panthers to a large win over area opponent Tallassee. In the 7-0 win, Jones scored four goals and couldn’t be stopped anywhere on the field. She helped Elmore County maintain possession for seemingly the entire game.
In the follow-up game, Elmore County beat area opponent Valley while Jones one-upped herself by scoring five goals in the win.