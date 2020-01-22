Editor’s Note: This is the fifth in a series of stories analyzing the 2020 football seasons for the six Elmore County teams.
The move to Class 5A is going to present plenty of its own challenges to Holtville, which make the jump in the fall. While that may be enough for some teams, Holtville coach Jason Franklin decided to take it up a notch when scheduling his non-region slate for the upcoming football season.
The Bulldogs are moving into Region 3 which contains three teams that made the postseason last year, including defending state champion Clay Central. With the four non-region games, Holtville has scheduled four teams that were playoff bound last year — Goshen, West Blocton, Marbury and Reeltown.
“Once you figure out your region, it is just about putting the jigsaw puzzle together,” Franklin said. “You have to make sure dates align right and you have to think about the travel. It can be difficult so we have really challenged ourselves for the next two years with this schedule.”
After seeing plenty of improvement under Franklin the last two seasons, Holtville expected to see a more difficult schedule. The Bulldogs kept only three teams from the 2019 schedule as they look for bigger tests to help the program continue to grow.
“I think that makes things much tougher,” Franklin said. “It’s tougher to keep those opponents on the schedule so we had to scrounge around to find new opponents. Changing it up is a good thing though. I think it brings a new excitement.”
Elmore County and Talladega move up to Region 3 with Holtville. The only other opponent for 2020 the Bulldogs faced last year is Marbury; the two schools are set to play for the seventh straight season and the 72nd time overall.
“As far as the financial side of things, that’s one of those teams you have to keep on the schedule,” Franklin said. “It was never in consideration to take them off. You just have to work with each other to find out what time works best for both schools because you know you want to play that game every year.”
Holtville will start the season in Week 0 and not use the opening week for a jamboree for the first time since Franklin took over the program. Holtville will travel to Goshen on Aug. 21 for the teams’ first meeting ever.
The Bulldogs will also get their first regular-season meeting with West Blocton as they host the Tigers in Week 1. It will be the first meeting since Holtville’s 22-0 win in the playoffs in 1993, the Bulldogs’ last postseason victory.
“I didn’t even realize that,” Franklin said. “We had talked early on with their coaches and knew it was a good matchup. The schools have similar makeup and the travel isn’t bad. They’re a competitive team so it will be a good early test for us.”
Holtville will take its bye week in Week 6 as it preps for a tough stretch of games to end the regular season. Following the bye week, the Bulldogs will host Clay Central before facing off with Tallassee and Sylacauga to wrap up region play.
To finish the season, Holtville will travel across county lines as the Bulldogs meet 2019 Class 2A runner-up Reeltown for the first time since 1999. Holtville has not defeated the Rebels since 1983 and trail the all-time series 8-6.