In this year’s first meeting on the hardwood between Reeltown and Tallassee, the Rebels had a lead for all of 24 seconds before Jamicah Humphery showed up and helped put away the visitors early on. Humphery made three 3-points and scored 11 points in the game’s first two minutes to build a double-digit lead for Tallassee and the Tigers went on cruise control for the rest of the game, rolling to a 79-27 win over Reeltown on Thursday night.
“These are the games we expect to play really well and to win,” Tallassee coach Keiven Mixson said. “This is a rivalry game and an important game for the community. We needed to play well and we did that. Our guys were very motivated… The other night we were down 11-0 to Loachapoka and it took us a few minutes to get going. We talked about getting off to a faster start and we did that.”
Tallassee (2-1) had all 12 players on its roster hit the floor with eight different players scoring but it was Humphery’s show to run for the first three quarters. After his hot start, he seemed to cool off during the second quarter but he came out of the locker room for the second half right where he started the night.
Humphery knocked down five 3-pointers in the third frame alone and finished with 30 points, outscoring Reeltown on his own, in just three quarters of play before he and the rest of the starters were pulled with a running clock going in the fourth quarter. He also added five rebounds, five assists, three steals and two blocks.
“If you don’t like basketball, seeing that would make you start loving it,” Mixson said. “That’s a special night for him. He probably could have put up 40 or 50. When he gets going, it’s really fun to watch.”
Tae Collins also gave the home fans plenty to cheer about, finishing off a pair of alley-oops thrown by Humphery and Jalyn Daniels. He also had a solo fast break that he capped off with a big dunk to finish the night with 12 points. Daniels contributed on both ends with 14 points, five assists and three steals.
Tallassee dominated the pace of play with its defensive pressure leading to several fast break opportunities. The Tigers finished with 17 steals as a team with Denzel Crosby leading the way with four.
“The defense leads the offense,” Mixson said. “We pride ourselves on defense here. This is what we have always been. That pressure leads to turnovers and to easy layups. That defense really helped us tonight.”
Tallassee got plenty of production out of its bench as well, outscoring the Rebels 21-6. Crosby was the lone reserve to reach double figures for either side, finishing with 11 points.
Reeltown (0-1) struggled to fight back for most of the night, dropping its season opener to tough competition. And to make things more difficult, the Rebels had to play without starting point guard Tyvon Waver.
“We’re still trying to get into basketball shape and getting to know each other on the floor,” Reeltown coach Jonathan Gardner said. “Our senior point guard was out tonight and that really hurt us tonight… We’re going to get better. We had to start somewhere so we’re going to build off this game.”
Scooter Brooks led the Rebels with nine points to go with three rebounds and a steal. LJ Hill finished with seven points and led Reeltown with eight rebounds.
The two teams will meet again on Dec. 18 with the Tigers making the return trip to Reeltown before the Christmas break.
“We’re not going to forget about it,” Gardner said. “We can’t wait until they come to our place. We’re going to get them back.”