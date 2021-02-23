It’s uncommon to have a player knock down 30 points in a game, it’s uncommon to have any high schooler drain 40; but it’s very rare for a player to notch 52 points and keep his team’s postseason hopes alive.
During sub-regional play, the Tigers were kept alive by Jamicah Humphrey dropping 52 points in an 86-80 victory over Talladega. The Tigers were newly-minted into 5A play this season after a reclassification and produced another solid season.
Humphrey’s 2020-21 season found him cross the 1,000-point mark with 1,263 career points. He averaged 24.5 points per game, 4.1 rebounds per game, 3.8 assists per game and 76.5 percent from the free throw line.
“Not too many people get to touch 1,000 points,” Humphrey said. “That’s a big accomplishment for real.”
The day he put up 52 points, he didn’t know he crossed the line; when he found out, he was in disbelief at the prospect of putting up such numbers.
“Every game, one of my teachers would say 40. When I was at the line, I was thinking every free throw I shot, I have 30,” Humphrey said. “I gotta hit both of them, I gotta hit both of them and at the end of the game, they said over the mic that I had 52. I was like, ‘What?’ I couldn’t even believe it. It was a real crazy day. I was hittin’ and I had to do what I had to do so we could win the game.”
Humphrey is a senior and when the game came down to if they were going home, the senior class managed to step up. Humphrey was a big part of it but he says the other seniors in the program didn’t want their season to end.
It led to them making the biggest comeback of the Tigers’ season.
“It was crazy because a lot of people didn’t think we were going to make it that far to sub-region,” Humphrey said. “It was very exciting.”
The Tigers had their own issues throughout the season, from a mandatory shutdown that left them out for three weeks to hitting a rough patch in area play losing twice to Pike Road.
Wins over Brewbaker Tech and Beauregard helped and the Tigers won their area with a win over Pike Road ahead of the playoffs, but it still set the Tigers up with a tough sub-region slate.
That slate found them face Greenville, the program that dropped them from the postseason last week and Sylacauga, who tore through Pike Road and Carroll to reach the Elite Eight.
It was a good season for the Tigers all things considered. However, it brings a new journey for Humphrey as he considers what is next for him.
“Definitely next level,” he says with determination. “I’m still weighing my options and seeing, but I’ll be signing soon. I don’t talk about it like that, but when it happens, it happens.”
Before he leaves, he’ll have a legacy behind him etched into the history of Tallassee and something that may be talked about for years to come. But he’s already working with a number of young athletes from within the program who want to get better themselves.
“You gotta work. It’s possible; I did it and they can do it,” Humphrey said. “You just gotta put in the time. I know I’m going to help anybody who needs help. I’ve got a couple of people who train with me now. I’m going to help out any way I can.”