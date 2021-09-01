The Montgomery Kickoff between the University of Alabama Birmingham Blazers and the Jacksonville State University Gamecocks at the Cramton Bowl in Montgomery, Ala on Wednesday, Sep. 1, 2021. UAB won the game 31-0. [Jake Arthur/ Tallapoosa Publishers]
Once quarterback Tyler Johnston III and the UAB offense got rolling on Wednesday night, the Blazers were near unstoppable.
UAB beat Jacksonville State, 31-0, in the Montgomery Kickoff game held at the Cramton Bowl in Montgomery. The Blazers (1-0) didn’t score for the first 25 minutes of the game, but Johnston and the offense found success on their fourth drive of the game and carried the momentum from there.
Johnston finished the game 17 of 21 passing for 320 yards and two touchdowns. He helped torch the Jacksonville State (0-1) defense for 371 passing yards and 518 total yards of offense.
“We’ve put a big emphasis on our passing game, not that we don’t always, but I think we’ve even more so thrown the ball and I think you saw it out of Tyler tonight,” UAB coach Bill Clark said. “I thought he threw the ball well and managed us well. I thought he did a really good job of that.”
The UAB offense couldn’t find success early in the game, and that largely came due to dropped deep passes.
On UAB’s first offensive play of the game, Johnston threw a deep pass to Rajae’ Johnson-Sanders, but it was dropped in stride on what would’ve been a touchdown pass.
That drive resulted in a punt, and the Blazers fumbled on their next drive. On their third drive, another dropped pass on a deep ball forced the Blazers to punt. Johnston looked to hit Ryan Davis for around a 40-yard pass, but Davis dropped the ball as he stretched for the catch.
Following the two drops, however, Johnston and company found their groove.
Johnston hit his first deep pass of the game, a 46-yard pass to Johnson-Sanders, to set up the Blazers in Jacksonville State territory.
He then hit Davis for a 30-yard pass then connected again with Johnson-Sanders for a 3-yard touchdown pass to put UAB up, 7-0, with five minutes left in the second quarter, to cap off a 9-play, 97-yard scoring drive.
Following a blocked punt, UAB kicker Matt Quinn knocked in a 27-yard field goal to put the Blazers up, 10-0, at the half.
“We had a couple of misses there in the first half where it was like ‘If we would’ve had this, we could’ve kept some drives going,’ Johnston said. “But I mean, you go to the next play. And when we started going, it was connection, connection, connection. When you have it going for that first connection, it just kept going.”
Johnston continued to find success in the seance half. On the first drive of the half, Johnston hit Hayden Pittman for a 32-yard pass before finding Gerrit Prince in stride for a 23-yard touchdown pass to go up, 17-0.
Two drives later, the Blazers scored on the ground when Jermaine Brown Jr. punched in a 10-yard touchdown run. The run, however, was set up by a 42-yard pass to Trea Shropshire that put the Blazers up, 24-0.
While UAB’s offense continued to rack up yards and touchdowns, the Blazers’ defense held Jacksonville State to only 155 yards of offense and no points.
The Gamecocks were led by quarterback Zerrick Cooper, who finished the night 18 of 35 passing for 91 yards and no touchdowns.
Jacksonville State had only 64 yards of offense in the first half, and never crossed the 50-yard line until six minutes into the third quarter.
“They limit what you can do offensively and I think that’s what gives them a chance to be a Top 20 defense this year,” JSU coach John Grass said. “Their team is definitely a Top 20 defense again this year. They’re going to limit what you can do. They’re going to take the screen game away and it’s hard to throw over the top because you just don’t have time to do that.”
JSU’s best drive came midway through the fourth quarter when the Gamecocks reached the UAB 36-yard line thanks to two defensive penalties on UAB. The drive stalled out there, however, after four consecutive incomplete passes.
Four plays later, UAB back-up quarterback Dylan Hopkins came in and hit Shropshire for a 41-yard touchdown to cap the scoring at 31-0. Hopkins finished his shortened night 2 for 2 passing for 51 yards and a touchdown.