Tallassee entered this girls basketball season knowing it did not have a consistent scoring.
Lindan Oliver and Sinclair Cole were the leaders and put up the most points but the Tigers have struggled when opposing defenses focused on that duo.
With just one win in the first 15 games, it was clear the Tigers needed someone else to step up and they have found that in sophomore Jy McKinnon. It did not come as a complete surprise to Tiger coach Harold Harris to see McKinnon rise to the occasion but he is happy to see it now with the postseason approaching.
“She gets most of the rebounds and she gets down the floor,” Harris said. “She hustles a lot and she has brought a lot of energy to the team.”
McKinnon scored a season-high 13 points to lead Tallassee to its first win in Class 5A Area 4 with a 49-28 defeat of Beauregard. The victory ended an 11-game losing streak and gave the Tigers a much-needed spark.
“It’s been hard,” McKinnon said. “All I can do is work hard and get to where I’m at. I have been in the gym and working on my shot. I just do what Coach asks me to do.”
Instead of waiting another two months before their next victory, the Tigers turned around and won again three days later with McKinnon in the center of it again. She scored seven points and grabbed 10 rebounds as Tallassee defeated Elmore County, 38-33, for the first time in three tries.
Three days after the win, McKinnon reached a new season high with 16 points in a loss to Reeltown. During that four-game span over a week, McKinnon led the Tigers with an average of 11 points per game.
“She works hard in practice,” Harris said. “She doesn’t let a lot of things get in her mind. We just have to keep pushing.”
While the scoring has been welcomed by the Tigers, it is not the only way McKinnon is contributing. Harris said she is the leading rebounder and most of it comes off the offensive glass.
McKinnon is just 5-foot-5 but she has an ability to read the ball off the rim. She also said her workouts in practice have paid off.
“I have to work on my legs and jump high,” McKinnon said. “It’s about boxing out and getting up for the rebound.”
In Friday’s loss to Brew Tech, McKinnon scored only two points but grabbed seven rebounds to go along with four steals and two assists.
McKinnon will be relied on a lot more to score as the Tigers look to start fresh and make some noise in the postseason. Tallassee will still look to Oliver and Cole to be the offensive leaders but when McKinnon is on, the Tigers are a much different team.
“She moves a lot faster and a lot quicker,” Harris said. “She has a good court awareness and she has not reached her potential yet. By the time she gets to be a senior, or even next year, she will be in position to be the best leader on the floor. She tries to keep everybody motivated.”