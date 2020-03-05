The squads for the 2020 AHSAA North-South All-Star Volleyball Games were announced Monday and for the first time, Elmore County coach Kim Moncrief will get to be on the sideline for it. Moncrief was named as one of three coaches on the South team for the July 20 competition.
“I was very surprised and shocked but I was honored,” Moncrief said. “They only have two teams so it’s hard to get on there. It’s very prestigious. Usually it’s the bigger schools that get it. I was interested in it before but I never thought it would happen.”
Moncrief is coming off her 11th season in charge of the Panthers and she just led them to a 10th consecutive area title. She said she thinks that mark helped her gain some attention but she also believes it has been a steady climb by the program during her tenure and the impact it has made on other coaches and teams in the region.
“We go to a lot of tournaments and I meet a lot of people along the way,” Moncrief said. “Our team gets a lot of compliments and I think we have gotten more and more recognition as a program.”
Because of that impact on other schools, Moncrief said she believes it is just as much of a recognition for the school and program as a whole as it is for her. She credited principal Wes Rogers, who has coached in North-South week as a baseball coach, along with assistant principal Kenyatta Harris and athletic director Terry Nicholas because of the support they have given the volleyball program over the years.
“Our administration is very supportive of our athletic programs,” Moncrief said. “(Rogers) has talked to me about how much fun it is and what to expect about the week. I think that support really shines a light on Elmore County athletics. I feel honored to be a part of it.”
Moncrief will be among the best volleyball talent in the state, both on the court and in the coaching box. She will be joined by coach Meredith Donald of St. Luke’s who has won six consecutive area titles and two state championships with the Wildcats.
“I’m excited to work with St Luke’s coach,” Moncrief said. “She has been to the finals. I’m really excited to learn from her and hopefully I can contribute something too. It will be fun working with someone who has been to where we want to get to.”
The South roster will have some familiar faces on it and Moncrief is looking forward to working with some of the best rising seniors this summer.
“I have looked at the roster a little bit,” Moncrief said. “I know there will be some quality players and I’m looking forward to see what they bring to the court. When I started, competition wasn’t what it is now. It’s fun to see it developing to that point.”