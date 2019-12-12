Brittany Wagner was just a girl from Mississippi.
At least that’s what she told herself.
When Wagner was trying to figure out what to major in at college, she was told she shouldn’t go into the sports field because she was a female. She decided to do it anyway.
Despite being “just a girl from Mississippi,” Wagner fought the odds and made it big as an academic counselor on the Netflix series “Last Chance U,” which follows football players trying to make it big at the JUCO level.
Although she’s no longer on “Last Chance U,” Wagner has continued her work helping athletes around the country make their dreams come true. She does speeches around the country and took her thoughts and ideas to Benjamin Russell on Wednesday morning.
For the Wildcat middle and high school athletes, Wagner broke it down to three things college coaches are looking for in their recruits: athletic ability, grades and character. And if there was one thing that was clear about Wagner, she wasn’t going to sugarcoat it.
“Unfortunately, here’s the truth: The greater your athletic ability is, the less your character sometimes has to be,” Wagner said. “And that’s just the truth. But here’s what we do: We compare ourselves to the best. We say, ‘Well, he got away with it; I can too.’ Well, do you play like him? Because if you don’t, no, you can’t. That’s just the truth of the matter.”
She also sent a message about the importance of honesty. Wagner believes the NCAA transfer portal is so large for two major reasons. One is because people aren’t realistic about their athletic ability and the other is because they aren’t honest about what they want out of a college program.
“Everybody wants to play at Alabama, but here’s the reality of that: You can’t,” Wagner said. “You can’t all go there. We’re not all Power 5 players. If we were all Power 5 players, we wouldn’t have any other conferences. We wouldn’t have any other teams. Be realistic about your athletic ability. People are sitting on the bench in a program where they’ll never play when they could’ve gone somewhere else and been the star of the show.”
Once a player is well on his or her journey of the recruiting process, Wagner urges to make a list of the top five most important things about a program then let everything else fall to the wayside. She doesn’t even care what those important things are — as long as they’re honest to the individual.
“I had a player one time tell me it was (about) good lookin’ women; I said, ‘OK, write it down,’” Wagner said. “Be honest. Then here’s the thing and this is the hard part: When you go on a visit, (those five things) are all you’re worried about. So if stadium size and crowd size aren’t on your list, when you go to Alabama for an official visit, don’t get caught up in it. Don’t get caught up in the things that aren’t important to you.”
When talking about academics, Wagner said the only thing that isn’t on a sliding scale in the recruiting process is an athlete’s grades. A non-qualifier, which is someone with a GPA below a 2.0, cannot go directly to a Division I program under NCAA rules. A non-qualifier must graduate from a junior college with a 2.5 GPA if he or she wants to go to a Division I.
A 2.5 GPA means better than straight Cs, and although that seems like a lofty goal for some, Wagner said to break it down.
“It’s OK to make a C,” she said. “Math, for me, is a weakness. It’s hard for me to make higher than a C in a math class. That’s OK. I’m a human being. We all have weaknesses; we also all have strengths. This is what I tell my guys, ‘I gotta have some A classes.’ You can make a C; you can make a D, but you gotta balance it with an A.”
When it comes to character, Wagner said social media is a driving factor in the recruiting process these days. Not only are college coaches asking high school coaches, counselors and teachers about potential recruits, but they are doing a thorough job looking through potential recruits’ social media accounts.
“We become a product of who we allow in our lives,” Wagner said. “You gotta be smart about your future because here’s the thing: There’s no magic wand. The truth is the only magic wand that exists inside of you. You have it already. It’s inside of you, but you’re the only person who can wave it.”
Above all, Wagner’s message was for the student-athletes not to do what she did early on. For a long time, Wagner believed she was just a girl from Mississippi and was never going to make it. But she took the opportunity she was given and she ran from it.
“There are labels that society will place on you like the label that I placed on myself as being just a girl from Mississippi,” Wagner said. “There are labels that society places on you because you’re female, male, white, black, rich, poor, this, that. There’s labels that we place on people that supposedly tell us what we can and can’t do.
“I challenge you to never check another box. Do not let a label define who you are. You have the magic wand. Wave it. Then help the next person wave theirs.”