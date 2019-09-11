The Elmore and Autauga County Chapters of the University of Alabama National Alumni Association are pleased to announce a joint fall kickoff meeting from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Sept. 19 at the Catfish House in Millbrook.
Special guest speaker for the meeting will be Alabama softball coach Patrick Murphy, who has taken Alabama to the top of the college softball world. Under his leadership Alabama has become one of the most consistently successful programs in the nation, winning the 2012 National Championship.
Murphy has guided the Tide to 18 consecutive NCAA tournaments and appearances in 11 Women’s College World Series. Since the Super Regional round was introduced to the NCAA Tournament in 2005, Alabama is the only team in the country to appear in all 12 series, winning nine of them.
Murphy’s ability to build and maintain an impressive level of consist championship performance has placed him among the nation’s coaching elite with a career mark of 941-255 in 18 seasons as the head coach at Alabama, including a 375-122 record in league play.
Admission for the evening’s event is $20 for members and $30 for non-members. The four dinner options are fried catfish, fried chicken fillets, fried shrimp or boiled shrimp, choice of baked potato or fries, and the usual set-up of coleslaw, white beans and hush puppies.
RSVP by Sept. 12 to Jim Quinn at elcobama@gmail.com or Tatum Smith at autaugacountybamafans@gmail.com.