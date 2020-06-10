After the 2020 baseball and softball seasons were cut short, the Alabama Sports Writers Association decided not to vote on any all-state teams this year. In an effort to fill that void, AL.com presented its first ever “Terrific 20” list for both sports to recognize the top 20 players in each of the seven AHSAA classifications and the AISA.
Several players from Elmore County made the list in each sport with Tallassee softball once again leading the way. Belle Haynes and Jordan Walters were named to the Class 5A team after strong starts to the season, leading the Tigers to a 15-1 start and a No. 1 ranking.
Haynes led Tallassee with a .486 average and hit two home runs in the process. She shared a team-high with Walters as each player finished with 17 hits. Walters also led the Tigers with 21 RBIs and was the team’s ace, finishing the season with a 1.42 ERA in 39 1/3 innings.
Tallassee was also represented on the baseball side as Jacob Abbott Ingram earned a spot on the 5A list. He was named to the North-South all-star squad last month and added to his recognitions after striking out 32 batters and recording a 1.73 ERA in 24 1/3 innings.
Elmore County’s softball team had a surprising rise to the No. 1 ranking in 2020 and AL.com recognized some of the players that got them to the top.
Pitcher Aubrey Allen struck out 83 batters in just 52 innings and led the team with eight victories in the circle, helping her earn a spot on the Class 4A list. Madelyn Becker was also recognized after leading the Panthers with 20 hits and posting a team-high 1.134 on-base plus slugging percentage.
Edgewood had a pair of players on both lists as the Wildcats got off to hot starts.
On the softball side, Madison White and Grayson Laney were both recognized after leading Edgewood’s offense. White hit .383 at the plate while knocking in 14 runs while Laney let the team with 22 hits and 19 RBIs.
After leading the Wildcats at the plate and on the mound as a senior, Luke Sisson earned a spot on the AISA baseball list. He allowed just one earned run in 13 1/3 innings pitched while also leading the team with a .556 batting average and 10 RBIs.
Despite not getting on the field as a senior, Kam Burleson was also named to the list. Both players will be playing college baseball at Lurleen B. Wallace next year.