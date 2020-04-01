When Nick Cosentino signed up to attend Next Level Academy in Wetumpka, he knew there would be some challenges that come with being further away from home. The Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania native chose Next Level to help him develop his skills as a baseball player but nothing could have prepared him for what has happened over the last two weeks.
Cosentino is still in Wetumpka due to a campus lockdown at Next Level due to COVID-19 concerns and now he is hundreds of miles away from his family during a global pandemic.
“I thought about going home and talked it over with my family,” Cosentino said. “I felt like I would be in better position to keep practicing my baseball and it felt safer to stay here in a more rural part than where I’m from. I have been dealing with it all right though. We have some more off time so I can talk to my family a lot.”
Fortunately for Cosentino, he is not alone on the campus as he has eight other players with him and they are staying focused on getting their work in to keep a sense of normalcy throughout the whole situation.
“As far as working out, the everyday routine is about the same,” NLA founder Tyler Courson said. “The difference now is they are just on lockdown here on campus but if they don’t play baseball from first week of March until June, they are going to be in trouble.”
Next Level is a full-service private baseball training academy with on-campus housing for the athletes. Courson said having that independence has allowed them to handle things their own way during this pandemic but it has still not been easy.
“It’s very different for us,” Courson said. “We have guys from all over the world. These guys just couldn’t get home. They are pretty much on lockdown until the third week of April but it’s way too early to pull the plug on the whole season and take away all the work these guys have done.”
Most of the academy’s students have gone back home with only nine of the 26 on-campus students remaining during the lockdown. However, for the ones who could not make it home, Courson wanted to give them plenty to do to stay busy.
“For now, our season is temporarily postponed and we don’t have any games,” Cosentino said. “But we have gotten after it in the weight room so staying on campus helps. We have really been trying to get stronger. We have been doing little things like live at-bats so we can keep staying in that competitive mindset.”
Courson said the athletes still in Wetumpka have everything they need on campus including a full weight room, cages and a field.
“In a way, this is the best place to be locked down at,” Courson said. “For the guys that are here, it’s been really good for them. It’s a good distraction right now. It keeps them on their goals and what they are trying to accomplish.”
For students who did not stay on campus, Courson and his coaching staff have put together workouts to do from home even with limited resources.
“All of these guys are going to play college baseball or professional baseball sometime so they can’t just have everything stop,” Courson said. “It’s a tricky situation.
Cosentino is committed to Penn State and is hoping to get in at least a few more games with Next Level before moving on next year. Courson said the goal is to get everything going again by May so there can still be some games over the summer.
In the meantime, the players and coaches locked down have tried to spend some of their extra free time on things other than baseball.
“We have had some fun activities,” Cosentino said. “We have movie nights; we play some games. We moved a ping pong table into one of the rooms. We’re doing something every night.”