Tallassee catcher Lexi Love has had her eyes on the North-South All-Star game for a long time and although the game itself has been canceled, Love still received the recognition she has been working toward. Love was one of two catchers across all classifications named to the South roster when the softball squads were announced Saturday.
“I was shocked,” Love said. “I had been looking forward to this for a long time and I got really excited. I wanted to be able to play it but it is an honor just to be on it. I know there are a lot of great catchers in the South so this is still a big deal.”
Love was already on many people’s radar after earning honorable mention on the Alabama Sports Writers Association Class 5A all-state team as a sophomore. She was on her way to an even bigger season as a junior which was likely to culminate in another all-state selection.
In just 35 at bats, Love hit three home runs and finished with 15 RBIs while recording a .457 batting average and a team-high 1.453 on-base plus slugging percentage. She played a big role in getting the Tigers off to a 15-1 start and she helped the team grab the No. 1 spot in Class 5A in the final ASWA rankings.
“Everyone has been really supportive,” Love said. “They have been congratulating me and they’re all sharing it on social media. It feels really good. All of these people are there for me.”
Although she will not get to represent Tallassee on the field during the all-star week, Love believes just being on the list will help the Tigers gain more attention. She said she was looking at the baseball all-star squads and came across several schools that she had to look up and she believes that will happen to some people when they see Tallassee too.
“Talllassee softball hasn’t really been big until the last couple of years,” Love said. “It makes people want to come watch us more. They know who we are right now but I think more people will know about us and what we’re about.”
After missing out on a bulk of her junior season, Love had some concerns of missing out on some extra exposure for her recruiting process. Although this doesn’t make for all of it, Love said it does calm her nerves a little bit.
“It did more when I thought we would get to play the game,” Love said. “It’s still good to get on the list and I feel like college coaches will see the list but it’s not the same as playing in it. I do feel like everyone will be watching me even more than they did before. It may add a little bit of pressure but I’m ready for it.”