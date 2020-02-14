Tallassee saw its first two batters reach base against Elmore County's Landon Maynard but after hitting into a double play, the Tigers saw their chances dwindle at the plate. Maynard settled in and struck out eight batters over 5 1/3 innings to lead the Panthers to a 5-2 win over their rivals in the season opener Friday.
Elmore County (1-0) did not have too much production of its own at the plate but the Panthers put up three runs in the fifth inning which was enough to hold on. Brady Lewis, Kaleb Beasley and Nassin Bryan each added an RBI to help the Panthers pull away. Bryan also got the save, pitching the final 1 2/3 innings while striking out a pair and not allowing a run.
Tallassee (0-1) had its chances in the sixth and seventh inning but left four runners on base in the final two frames. Matt Justiss and Reece Graham each had an RBI for the Tigers.
Pick up a copy of Wednesday's paper to read full coverage from Friday's season opener in Eclectic.