Midway through the first quarter of Thursday night’s rivalry game between Tallassee and Reeltown, Jy McKinnon knocked down a 3-pointer to score her first points of the game, giving the Tigers a two-point lead. The Rebels never got back in front as McKinnon scored a career-high 32 points to help Tallassee run away with its first victory of the season, defeating Reeltown 55-46.
Tallassee (1-2) had just seven players available at the beginning of the night and that dwindled down to five after one player fouled out and another left the court with an injury. The Tigers momentarily had just four players on the court in the fourth quarter but McKinnon’s play on both ends of the floor helped hold off any comeback attempts from Reeltown.
“We really had to focus on playing a clean game and not foul too much,” Tallassee first-year coach Kuanda Alleyne said. “We had to get back on defense. I really had to ask them to dig deep because they had to play the whole game. We couldn’t get those fresh legs in.”
The Tigers led by as many as 20 points in the first half and took a 30-12 lead into the break. The Rebels (0-1) quickly began cutting into the lead in the third quarter and the deficit got all the way down to four points but Reeltown could not get any closer to complete the rally.
“I think us getting up early helped out a lot,” Alleyne said. “I asked them to go out there and set the tone early on then we could rest a little bit more in the fourth quarter.”
Tallassee’s defense helped set that tone as the Rebels had problems breaking the full court press. The Tigers had 14 steals in the first half alone and finished with 21 in the game.
McKinnon was once again the star on the defensive end as well, leading the way with nine steals on her own. She also added five rebounds and four assists.
“She’s really long so I put her on their best ball handler not necessarily to steal the ball but just to deflect the ball when they are trying to pass the ball,” Alleyne said. “Our point guard is out so she had to be the point and she had to rebound too. I’m proud of her.”
Reeltown saw its opening when McKinnon got into early foul trouble and her defense loosened a little bit late as she played most of the second half with four fouls. The Rebels had an easier time breaking the press and got the ball inside where Dasia Keith did most of her damage, finishing with 20 points, 16 coming in the second half. She also finished with 13 rebounds to record her first double-double of the season.
“The difference in the second half was we just started turning loose and playing ball the way we are capable of doing,” Reeltown coach James Solomon said. “Tallassee played really well tonight but we knew we were a better team than we showed in the first half. Dasia made some big plays for us to start the second half and gave us a spark to give us a chance to win the game.”
Keith’s final basket of the night came with 4:45 to go, cutting Tallassee’s lead to 42-38. However, McKinnon had a quick answer as she had consecutive steals leading to layups to force a timeout from the Rebels and the lead never went back below eight points for the rest of the night.
Tallassee’s Ajaida Griffin was overshadowed in the scorebook but she still stuffed the stat sheet. Griffin finished with 12 points to go along with seven rebounds, three steals and three assists. Siomoria Washington led the Tigers with six assists.
Reeltown’s Demetria Brown scored 10 points in the fourth quarter and finished with 18 to go along with her five steals. With Thursday marking the season opener for Reeltown, the Rebels are hoping to use Thursday’s defeat as a motivator for the rest of the schedule.
“I told them about when we went up to play Benjamin Russell two or three years ago and had one of the most embarrassing four periods of basketball I have ever been a part of,” Solomon said. “That loss changed the whole season because we didn’t like that feeling and we weren’t going to play like that again. I think this can do the same thing.”