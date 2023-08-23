The Reeltown volleyball team has a new head coach.
A former junior high basketball coach for the Rebels, Tammy Merrett is leaving her comfort zone with hoops and transitioning to volleyball, a sport she is learning along the way.
After former head coach Kelli Hilyer left the position to help out at her alma mater of Central Coosa, Merrett was on the short list of coaches to replace her.
Merrett obviously has the coaching chops but was also one of the few female coaches around the school that could take over the volleyball team as the lead.
Athletic director Matt Johnson called Merrett with the idea, and after recovering from the initial shock of the idea, Merrett jumped in feet first during the summer.
“I talked to some friends that were in the sport and got a lot of advice on how to do this,” Merrett said. “I watched a lot of YouTube videos. I really have counted on the team.”
Merrett is not doing this on her own. She has an assistant coach, but more importantly, she has two coaches on the court.
The team’s two seniors, Sandrea Coleman and Leeandra Hooks, have taken charge and are helping Merrett in any way they can.
“I had a meeting with them and told them that this is our situation,” Merrett said. “They have been instrumental. They are making me look good already.”
Coleman is a leader across every sport she partakes in and immediately showcased her ability during the coaching transition.
“She has taken it and run with it,” Merrett said. “They both basically run junior high practices. Sandrea has on her phone what we want to do. She has really been fabulous.”
Merrett watched the team from afar last year, seeing Coleman and Hooks grow into their future leadership goals under the tutelage of players like Ashley Flurry and Cameron Tubbs.
“I supported them last year in the crowd,” Merrett said. “They had some great athletes that they keyed around, but what I see this year is a team.”
The same JV girls Hooks and Coleman are helping to coach are just some of the players Merrett said can make an impact on her roster this year.
“Some of our JV girls have stepped up and surpassed what I ever thought they could do,” Merrett said. “They are really working together as a team. I feel like we will really show some solid success because of how we act as a team.”
Reeltown’s first action of the season will actually happen at Coosa, with Hilyer as an assistant for the Cougars.
The Rebels will partake in the Coosa Varsity Tournament, but there will be no hard feeling between the Rebels and Cougars.
In fact, it will be quite the opposite as Hilyer has been instrumental in helping Merrett find her footing with the program.
“She has given me advice and helped point me in the right direction,” Merrett said. “She has been a big help. I think the girls are excited about seeing her.”
Merrett knows she is inheriting a program that does not have a longstanding history. But she doesn’t have a history in volleyball either.
Together, Merrett and the Reeltown volleyball program might make the perfect pair.
“I really don’t want to do this program a disservice,” Merrett said. “I really want to make sure the girls that are coming up are learning and growing. There is not a real precedent or program history. But I would love to start establishing that.”