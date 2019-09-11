The Millbrook Area Chamber of Commerce will be hosting a four-person scramble golf tournament Thursday, Sept. 26 at Pines Golf Course.
Registration will begin at 9 a.m. with a shotgun start at 9:30 a.m. Lunch will follow the event. The team fee is $400 and includes the greens and cart fees and lunch. There will be long drive, straightest drive and closest to the pin contests, plus a hole-in-one challenge.
The chamber is also seeking sponsorships for the event. Sponsorships include the following:
Platinum sponsor, $700: Includes one team, two mulligans and featured in advertising.
Gold sponsor, $500: Includes one team, two mulligans and featured in advertising
Long drive sponsor, $125: Sign provided for holes No. 4 and 10; $50 to each winner. Sponsorship is only $100 if you provide the sign.
Straightest drive sponsor, $125: Sign provided for holes No. 4 and 10; $50 to each winner. Sponsorship is only $100 if you provide the sign.
Closest to the pin sponsor, $125: Sign provided for holes No. 5, 11 and 15; $50 to each winner. Sponsorship is only $100 if you provide the sign.
Tee box tent sponsor, $200: Sponsor may set up tent with company reps and giveaway; holes determined on first come, first serve basis.
Golf ball drop sponsor, $100: $5 per entry; closest to the hole wins half of the pot
Putting green sponsor, $100
Tee box sponsor, $75: Sign provided; sponsorship is only $50 if you provide sign.
All sponsors will receive special recognition at the event, on the chamber website and Facebook. Sponsors can also promote their business with goodie bag items for 100 golfers. The premier sponsor is Central Alabama Electric Cooperative.
For more information, contact event chair Tyler Cobb at jtcobb@southernco.com.